Ministry of Justice sues Gomselmash in HACC for sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1260 views

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has filed a lawsuit with the HACC against the Belarusian JSC "Gomselmash" for the production of components for "Geran-2" (Shahed-type) kamikaze drones. The Ministry of Justice demands the seizure of corporate rights in several Ukrainian LLCs and property rights to trademarks.

Ministry of Justice sues Gomselmash in HACC for sanctions

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court for the application of sanctions against OJSC "Gomselmash", which is involved in the production of components for ammunition and kamikaze drones called "Geran-2" of the "Shahed" type.

This was reported by the ministry's press service, according to UNN.

Details

On October 1, 2025, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court for the application of sanctions against OJSC "Gomselmash"

- the statement reads.

OJSC "Gomselmash" is a Belarusian state enterprise that is the managing company of the "GOMSELMASH" holding.

Subsidiaries of the "GOMSELMASH" holding are involved in the production of components for ammunition and kamikaze drones called "Geran-2" of the "Shahed" type, which the Republic of Belarus manufactures for enterprises of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation

- the Ministry of Justice notes.

The Ministry has claimed the following assets for recovery:

  • corporate rights in LLC "Trading House "Gomselmash-Ukraine";
    • LLC "Trading House MTZ-Belarus-Ukraine";
      • LLC "PROMIN-YUG";
        • property rights to trademarks.

          Recall

          The Ministry of Justice filed a lawsuit for the recovery of property of former "Party of Regions" deputy Kostiantyn Kevorkyan into state revenue. This includes real estate, vehicles, property rights, and money.

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          EconomyPolitics
          Belarus
          Shahed-136