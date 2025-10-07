Ministry of Justice and Red Cross strengthen medical assistance in Ukraine's penitentiary system

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine and the International Committee of the Red Cross have handed over modern ambulances to the regional branches of the State Penitentiary Service, strengthening the medical infrastructure of the penitentiary system. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

The International Committee of the Red Cross handed over two modern ambulances to the Health Care Center of the State Penitentiary Service of Ukraine. They will be used in regional branches to provide emergency medical care to convicts and staff of penitentiary institutions.

During the solemn handover ceremony, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko expressed gratitude to the Red Cross for supporting and developing the medical infrastructure of the penitentiary system.

Each such vehicle is a chance to provide timely assistance to those who need it and to ensure proper medical care where it is especially needed. Protecting and preserving life is our priority. We are grateful to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its cooperation, trust, and real actions aimed at protecting human life and dignity. – noted the Minister of Justice.

Thanks to this initiative, the responsiveness to medical cases in penitentiary institutions is improved, and the level of safety and health of people in them is increased.

