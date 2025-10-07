Ministry of Justice and Red Cross strengthen medical assistance in Ukraine's penitentiary system

$41.340.11
03:10 PM • 1572 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
02:52 PM • 2542 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:19 PM • 9622 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
11:53 AM • 14269 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 16076 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 41005 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 44025 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 71775 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 59455 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 56702 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FTOctober 7, 05:57 AM • 25933 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 152 drones: 88 drones neutralizedOctober 7, 06:06 AM • 18337 views
Merkel blasted by Baltics, Poland for suggesting they share blame for Russia’s Ukraine invasion - PoliticoOctober 7, 08:41 AM • 11366 views
Windows 11 can no longer be installed without a Microsoft accountOctober 7, 08:48 AM • 6408 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 12520 views
Publications
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership03:10 PM • 1572 views
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue 01:53 PM • 6094 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 41005 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 56042 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 65325 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Antonio Tajani
Herman Halushchenko
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Odesa
Donetsk Oblast
UNN Lite
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 12666 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 25842 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 78618 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 74114 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 149031 views
Actual
The Guardian
The Economist
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Ministry of Justice and Red Cross strengthen medical assistance in Ukraine's penitentiary system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 538 views

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine and the International Committee of the Red Cross are strengthening cooperation and have handed over vehicles to penitentiary institutions. This will improve the speed of response to medical cases and increase the level of safety and health of convicts and staff.

Ministry of Justice and Red Cross strengthen medical assistance in Ukraine's penitentiary system

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine and the International Committee of the Red Cross have handed over modern ambulances to the regional branches of the State Penitentiary Service, strengthening the medical infrastructure of the penitentiary system. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

The International Committee of the Red Cross handed over two modern ambulances to the Health Care Center of the State Penitentiary Service of Ukraine. They will be used in regional branches to provide emergency medical care to convicts and staff of penitentiary institutions.

During the solemn handover ceremony, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko expressed gratitude to the Red Cross for supporting and developing the medical infrastructure of the penitentiary system.

Each such vehicle is a chance to provide timely assistance to those who need it and to ensure proper medical care where it is especially needed. Protecting and preserving life is our priority. We are grateful to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its cooperation, trust, and real actions aimed at protecting human life and dignity.

– noted the Minister of Justice.

Thanks to this initiative, the responsiveness to medical cases in penitentiary institutions is improved, and the level of safety and health of people in them is increased.

Real estate, cars, and trademarks: The Ministry of Justice wants to seize the property of former regional official Kevorkyan for the state's revenue01.10.25, 15:51 • 2266 views

Stepan Haftko

Society
charity
International Committee of the Red Cross
Herman Halushchenko
Ukraine