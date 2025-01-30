ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 65173 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 88351 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106091 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109154 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128877 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103300 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133430 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103710 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113393 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116962 views

Actual
Ministry of Internal Affairs tells how to search for missing persons during the war

Ministry of Internal Affairs tells how to search for missing persons during the war

Kyiv

 • 26196 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs provided step-by-step instructions on how to act in the event of a missing person under special circumstances. The main points of appeal and warnings regarding the dissemination of information about missing soldiers were identified.

Experts explained how to act in case of a missing person in special circumstances. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The disappearance of a person is always an alarming signal, especially if the circumstances are unusual or related to war. In such a situation, it is important not to hesitate, but to act quickly and in a coordinated manner. 

The first step is to file a wanted report. This can be done at: 

-         the nearest police station; 

-         regional office of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances;

-         to the specialized center of the National Police of Ukraine, which is engaged in the search for such persons.

You can also contact the Commissioner's hotline: 1698. 

It is important to remember that in no case should you share information about the missing serviceman on social media or pass on to unauthorized persons: his photo, personal information, military unit number, rank, or circumstances of his disappearance. This may endanger the safety of both the missing person and his or her colleagues. 

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

