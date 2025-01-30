Ministry of Internal Affairs tells how to search for missing persons during the war

Experts explained how to act in case of a missing person in special circumstances. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The disappearance of a person is always an alarming signal, especially if the circumstances are unusual or related to war. In such a situation, it is important not to hesitate, but to act quickly and in a coordinated manner.

The first step is to file a wanted report. This can be done at:

- the nearest police station;

- regional office of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances;

- to the specialized center of the National Police of Ukraine, which is engaged in the search for such persons.

You can also contact the Commissioner's hotline: 1698.

It is important to remember that in no case should you share information about the missing serviceman on social media or pass on to unauthorized persons: his photo, personal information, military unit number, rank, or circumstances of his disappearance. This may endanger the safety of both the missing person and his or her colleagues.

What to do if a loved one goes missing: Instructions from the National Police