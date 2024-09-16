ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Ministry of Health: flu vaccines will soon be available in pharmacies

Ministry of Health: flu vaccines will soon be available in pharmacies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14196 views

Almost 80 thousand doses of the flu vaccine have passed quality control in Ukraine. More than 235 thousand more doses are expected to arrive and will also be tested before distribution.

Influenza vaccines will soon arrive in pharmacies, almost 80 thousand doses have already passed quality control, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"The French-made vaccine against four strains of influenza (79 750 doses of the Y4A043V series) has passed state quality control. The State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control issued a positive conclusion  on the compliance of the vaccine quality with the requirements of national and international standards. In the near future, it will be delivered to medical institutions and pharmacies," the statement said.

According to the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control, another 88 200 doses of this vaccine (Y4A122V series) are under control. It is also expected that another 81 ,850 doses of the flu vaccine from the same manufacturer will be delivered to Ukraine by the end of September. In addition, 65 150 doses of Korean-made influenza vaccine (series Q60224011) are currently being tested, the Ministry of Health reported.

"All vaccines coming to Ukraine are subject to mandatory laboratory quality control. It is carried out by the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control. After receiving a positive conclusion, the vaccines are used in medical institutions or they go on sale in pharmacies," the Ministry of Health said.

Addendum

Every year, about 6 million cases of infectious diseases are registered in Ukraine, 98% of which are influenza and ARVI. The Ministry of Health has noted that the increase in the incidence has traditionally been observed since the beginning of October. In severe cases, influenza can cause dangerous complications: heart, lung, kidney, and other diseases. The most effective flu prevention is annual vaccination, which is recommended (but not included in the list of free vaccines).

At the same time, the ministry emphasized that vaccination against influenza does not protect against COVID-19 and vice versa. "Vaccinations against these diseases can be done on the same day or with a minimum interval," the Ministry of Health said.

Julia Shramko

