I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy
10:11 AM • 7632 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 19809 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
07:55 AM • 60488 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 41165 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 76960 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 139742 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 109070 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 107093 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 156894 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 228019 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Ministry of Economy: the main problem of the economy is a sharp drop in exports due to the physical destruction of production

Kyiv • UNN

 • 486 views

The main problem of the Ukrainian economy is a sharp reduction in exports due to the loss of metallurgical enterprises. Physical destruction of production is a key factor affecting the economy.

Ministry of Economy: the main problem of the economy is a sharp drop in exports due to the physical destruction of production

The biggest challenge for the Ukrainian economy is the reduction of exports in both monetary and physical terms.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka during the conference "Export in the conditions of war: challenges and opportunities", reports UNN correspondent.

Details

The main problem in exports in our economy, obviously, is the decrease in the volume of exports in general nominally: both in money and in tons. And here we must understand that the main fall is metallurgy. We have lost 3/4 of our metallurgy

- Kachka noted. 

According to him, it was the metallurgical and agricultural industries that were key players in export markets, so their weakening has a systemic impact on the entire economy.

The situation in industry is particularly critical, where production was destroyed not due to market failures or wrong strategy, but as a result of direct physical destruction of enterprises during the war.

The reduction in production and the fall in exports is our main factor. Around which everything revolves. Plus, which illustrates what happened, because it is the physical destruction of enterprises. This is not a failed business strategy - just the physical destruction of enterprises. These are also factors that are unlikely to be found in any export strategy of other countries

- added Kachka.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3% from 3.5%, the forecast for 2026 will not change at 5% subject to a ceasefire. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Economy
Ukraine
