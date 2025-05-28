Ministry of Economy: the main problem of the economy is a sharp drop in exports due to the physical destruction of production

The biggest challenge for the Ukrainian economy is the reduction of exports in both monetary and physical terms.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka during the conference "Export in the conditions of war: challenges and opportunities", reports UNN correspondent.

Details

The main problem in exports in our economy, obviously, is the decrease in the volume of exports in general nominally: both in money and in tons. And here we must understand that the main fall is metallurgy. We have lost 3/4 of our metallurgy - Kachka noted.

According to him, it was the metallurgical and agricultural industries that were key players in export markets, so their weakening has a systemic impact on the entire economy.

The situation in industry is particularly critical, where production was destroyed not due to market failures or wrong strategy, but as a result of direct physical destruction of enterprises during the war.

The reduction in production and the fall in exports is our main factor. Around which everything revolves. Plus, which illustrates what happened, because it is the physical destruction of enterprises. This is not a failed business strategy - just the physical destruction of enterprises. These are also factors that are unlikely to be found in any export strategy of other countries - added Kachka.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3% from 3.5%, the forecast for 2026 will not change at 5% subject to a ceasefire.