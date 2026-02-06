Ministry of Economy explains how businesses can help homeless animals during frosts without violating regulations

$43.140.03
50.900.14
ukenru
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 32226 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 36206 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 29640 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 43248 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 79575 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 32339 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 30413 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 23232 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 15899 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 15344 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
4m/s
76%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region: houses damaged, 12,000 subscribers without powerVideoFebruary 5, 10:32 PM • 9912 views
Missile attack on Russian Belgorod: local residents report water, electricity, and heating outagesVideoFebruary 5, 11:04 PM • 10091 views
Ukrzaliznytsia showed the return of 116 Ukrainians released from captivity homeVideoFebruary 5, 11:37 PM • 10879 views
Before summer: Russian officials warn Putin of economic crisis threat in Russia - WPFebruary 6, 01:53 AM • 8198 views
Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talks04:30 AM • 6408 views
Publications
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 16709 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 32226 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 79575 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 73867 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 103818 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gustavo Petro
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Abu Dhabi
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 11550 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 14789 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 24154 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 27696 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 59766 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Gold
Social network
Starlink

Ministry of Economy explains how businesses can help homeless animals during frosts without violating regulations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine has provided recommendations to entrepreneurs on supporting homeless animals during cold weather. The agency emphasizes the balance between humanity and compliance with sanitary standards.

Ministry of Economy explains how businesses can help homeless animals during frosts without violating regulations

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine has published recommendations for entrepreneurs on supporting homeless dogs during severe cold weather. As many business representatives allow animals into their shops and cafes, the department emphasized the importance of maintaining a balance between humanity and compliance with sanitary and hygienic requirements. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In February 2026, frosts in Ukraine remain abnormally low, prompting people to look for ways to warm animals. Experts from the Ministry of Economy advise food market operators to first assess the risks of product contamination. It is recommended to clearly define areas where the presence of four-legged friends will be safe and will not pose a threat to the food safety of visitors.

How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips10.12.25, 19:30 • 39369 views

In addition to zoning, businesses are advised to instruct staff and inform customers about the established rules. This will help avoid conflict situations and ensure an appropriate level of hygiene. The experience of many Ukrainian enterprises proves that equipping special corners for warming animals in vestibules or separate technical rooms is an effective solution.

At the request of the public, many businesses have already organized warming places for homeless animals, which at the same time do not create risks for people and do not violate hygienic requirements. This indicates that combining animal care and compliance with legal requirements is quite realistic.

— the Ministry of Economy said in a statement.

Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine10.12.25, 11:54 • 46818 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyEconomy
Frosts in Ukraine
Animals
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
charity
Ukraine