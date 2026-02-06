Ministry of Economy explains how businesses can help homeless animals during frosts without violating regulations

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine has published recommendations for entrepreneurs on supporting homeless dogs during severe cold weather. As many business representatives allow animals into their shops and cafes, the department emphasized the importance of maintaining a balance between humanity and compliance with sanitary and hygienic requirements. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In February 2026, frosts in Ukraine remain abnormally low, prompting people to look for ways to warm animals. Experts from the Ministry of Economy advise food market operators to first assess the risks of product contamination. It is recommended to clearly define areas where the presence of four-legged friends will be safe and will not pose a threat to the food safety of visitors.

In addition to zoning, businesses are advised to instruct staff and inform customers about the established rules. This will help avoid conflict situations and ensure an appropriate level of hygiene. The experience of many Ukrainian enterprises proves that equipping special corners for warming animals in vestibules or separate technical rooms is an effective solution.

At the request of the public, many businesses have already organized warming places for homeless animals, which at the same time do not create risks for people and do not violate hygienic requirements. This indicates that combining animal care and compliance with legal requirements is quite realistic. — the Ministry of Economy said in a statement.

