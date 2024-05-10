Ministry of Defense: Ukrainian Armed Forces defend positions in Kharkiv region, enemy attempted to break through defense line in the morning, attacks repelled, fighting continues, reserves deployed

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are defending their positions in the Kharkiv region. At 5 a.m., the enemy attempted to break through our defense line. These attacks were repelled, battles of varying intensity are ongoing, and reserves have been deployed to strengthen the defense in this area of the front, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Friday, UNN reported.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are defending our positions in the Kharkiv region. During this day, the enemy carried out air strikes in the Vovchansk sector using guided aerial bombs (GAB). As night fell, the Russian occupiers intensified fire pressure on the front line of our defense with the support of artillery. At approximately 5 am, the enemy attempted to break through our defense line under the cover of armored vehicles. As of now, these attacks have been repelled, and fighting of varying intensity continues - the Ministry of Defense reported on Telegram.

The Defense Ministry said that "reserve units have been deployed to strengthen the defense in this area of the front." "The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy's offensive," the Defense Ministry said.

The defense ministry thanked every soldier, sergeant and officer who demonstrates the necessary resilience and courage to protect our positions.

