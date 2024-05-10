ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Ministry of Defense: Ukrainian Armed Forces defend positions in Kharkiv region, enemy attempted to break through defense line in the morning, attacks repelled, fighting continues, reserves deployed

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled attacks by Russians trying to break through the defense line in Kharkiv region, and fighting of varying intensity continues as reserves are being brought in to strengthen the defense.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are defending their positions in the Kharkiv region. At 5 a.m., the enemy attempted to break through our defense line. These attacks were repelled, battles of varying intensity are ongoing, and reserves have been deployed to strengthen the defense in this area of the front, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Friday, UNN reported.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are defending our positions in the Kharkiv region. During this day, the enemy carried out air strikes in the Vovchansk sector using guided aerial bombs (GAB). As night fell, the Russian occupiers intensified fire pressure on the front line of our defense with the support of artillery. At approximately 5 am, the enemy attempted to break through our defense line under the cover of armored vehicles. As of now, these attacks have been repelled, and fighting of varying intensity continues

The Defense Ministry said that "reserve units have been deployed to strengthen the defense in this area of the front." "The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy's offensive," the Defense Ministry said.

The defense ministry thanked every soldier, sergeant and officer who demonstrates the necessary resilience and courage to protect our positions.

