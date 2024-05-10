"Not a single meter has been lost": Head of Kharkiv RMA says Ukrainian forces are holding their ground despite intensified attacks and enemy subversive groups in the north

Russian troops intensified shelling in the northern part of Kharkiv region, primarily attacking the city of Vovchansk, there were unsuccessful attempts by enemy subversive groups to break through the border, but Ukrainian troops are confidently holding their positions and not a single meter has been lost, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, on Friday, UNN reports.

Occupants intensified shelling in the northern direction. First of all, the enemy is attacking the city of Vovchansk. Attacks from multiple rocket launchers, MLRS and artillery continued throughout the night. There were unsuccessful attempts by the DRG to break through the border. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are confidently holding their positions: not a single meter has been lost. The enemy group does not pose a threat to Kharkiv, its forces are only enough for provocations in the northern direction - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

He emphasized that all authorities are working, are on the ground and fulfilling their duties.

"We urge civilians in the border settlements to take shelter, because the enemy does not care whether they strike at military infrastructure or at unarmed civilians," said the head of the RMA.

