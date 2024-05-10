"Not a single meter has been lost": Head of Kharkiv RMA says Ukrainian forces are holding their ground despite intensified attacks and enemy subversive groups in the north

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Russian troops intensified shelling in the northern part of Kharkiv region, attacking the city of Vovchansk with multiple launch rocket systems and artillery, but Ukrainian troops confidently held their ground without losing ground.

Russian troops intensified shelling in the northern part of Kharkiv region, primarily attacking the city of Vovchansk, there were unsuccessful attempts by enemy subversive groups to break through the border, but Ukrainian troops are confidently holding their positions and not a single meter has been lost, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, on Friday, UNN reports.

Occupants intensified shelling in the northern direction. First of all, the enemy is attacking the city of Vovchansk. Attacks from multiple rocket launchers, MLRS and artillery continued throughout the night. There were unsuccessful attempts by the DRG to break through the border. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are confidently holding their positions: not a single meter has been lost. The enemy group does not pose a threat to Kharkiv, its forces are only enough for provocations in the northern direction

- Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

He emphasized that all authorities are working, are on the ground and fulfilling their duties.

"We urge civilians in the border settlements to take shelter, because the enemy does not care whether they strike at military infrastructure or at unarmed civilians," said the head of the RMA.

