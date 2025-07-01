$41.780.14
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 3260 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
10:00 AM • 7911 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 22943 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
06:15 AM • 78131 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
05:50 AM • 88452 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 51160 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 111559 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 175328 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:57 PM • 79530 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 77978 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Ministers will see citizens' complaints in "Diia" - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 183 views

In the "Diia" application, it became possible to leave voice and text complaints about the work of state bodies. Responsible ministers will promptly see these reviews, which will contribute to increasing transparency.

Ministers will see citizens' complaints in "Diia" - Fedorov

In the "Diia" application, Ukrainians can leave voice or text feedback about the work of state bodies, and these messages will be immediately seen by the responsible ministers.

This was announced live by Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, reports UNN

In Diia, you can give feedback on a state body by voice or text, and after that, this state body, the minister who is responsible for this state body, will see your feedback on the state board.

- Fedorov stated. 

According to him, this is an example of digital democracy, which allows rapidly changing rules and increasing accountability of the authorities.

Diia introduces new service for drivers: allows quick replacement of vehicle registration certificate30.06.25, 16:11 • 1001 view

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyTechnologies
Diia (service)
Mikhail Fedorov
