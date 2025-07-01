Ministers will see citizens' complaints in "Diia" - Fedorov

In the "Diia" application, Ukrainians can leave voice or text feedback about the work of state bodies, and these messages will be immediately seen by the responsible ministers.

This was announced live by Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, reports UNN.

In Diia, you can give feedback on a state body by voice or text, and after that, this state body, the minister who is responsible for this state body, will see your feedback on the state board. - Fedorov stated.

According to him, this is an example of digital democracy, which allows rapidly changing rules and increasing accountability of the authorities.

