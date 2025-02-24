Mine clearance and manning of brigades in Ukraine: Icelandic Prime Minister tells what areas the funds are allocated for

The Icelandic government will double its defense support for Ukraine this year. The funds will be used to demine the territory of Ukraine and to equip Ukrainian brigades. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Iceland Kristrún Frostadóttir following the plenary session of the Support Ukraine event, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"That is why we are doubling our military assistance to Ukraine, and we hope that these funds will be used through the Danish initiative, and that these funds will be used for demining projects. These are our main areas of focus. In addition, we will also help with the manning of brigades. We don't have any weapons, but we will provide financial assistance," Frostadouttir said.

Recall

The government of Iceland has decided to double its defense support for Ukraine in 2025.