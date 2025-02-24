Mine clearance and manning of brigades in Ukraine: Icelandic Prime Minister tells what areas the funds are allocated for

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Mine clearance and manning of brigades in Ukraine: Icelandic Prime Minister tells what areas the funds are allocated for

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18420 views

The Icelandic government will double its defense support for Ukraine in 2025. The funds will be used to demine territories and equip Ukrainian brigades through a Danish initiative.

The Icelandic government will double its defense support for Ukraine this year. The funds will be used to demine the territory of Ukraine and to equip Ukrainian brigades. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Iceland Kristrún Frostadóttir following the plenary session of the Support Ukraine event, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"That is why we are doubling our military assistance to Ukraine, and we hope that these funds will be used through the Danish initiative, and that these funds will be used for demining projects. These are our main areas of focus. In addition, we will also help with the manning of brigades. We don't have any weapons, but we will provide financial assistance," Frostadouttir said.

Recall

The government of Iceland has decided to double its defense support for Ukraine in 2025.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
islandiiaIceland
denmarkDenmark
ukraineUkraine

