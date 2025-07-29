Military training for medical students, contracts for 60+, and payments for instructors: Zelenskyy signed a series of laws

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed three more military laws - on mandatory military training for medical students and pharmacists, on military contracts for citizens aged 60+, on additional payments to instructors, and one on restoring the rights of deported persons, UNN reports.

Details

All four laws have been returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine.

The signed law stipulates that military training under the program for training reserve medical officers is mandatory for citizens of Ukraine who are pursuing higher education in medical and pharmaceutical specialties, are fit for military service due to their health, and have passed professional psychological selection.

Educational institutions, regardless of ownership, are obliged to ensure military training for students pursuing higher education in medical and pharmaceutical specialties.

Also among the signed laws is one regarding the payment of an additional monthly remuneration ranging from 15,000 to 30,000 hryvnias to persons holding instructor-teaching positions in military training units (training centers, training subdivisions). However, such payment is not provided for instructor-teaching staff of higher military educational institutions, military training subdivisions of higher education institutions, and institutions of professional pre-higher military education.

Zelenskyy also signed a law that allows citizens aged 60 and older to voluntarily sign contracts for military service during martial law.

There can be no forced mobilization of people 60+ - MP

In addition, the President signed a law on recognizing as deported citizens of Ukraine who were forcibly resettled from the territory of the Polish People's Republic in 1944-1951.

The bill proposes to recognize the forced resettlement of persons of Ukrainian origin in 1944-1951 from their permanent residences in the territory of the Polish People's Republic as deportation and to compensate for moral and material damages, and provide social benefits for people affected by the deportation.

