The military has submitted 100,000 reports for transfer through the Army+ application.

A report on changing the place of service appeared in the Army+ application six months ago, and during this time, soldiers submitted 100,000 reports - the report says.

According to Kateryna Chernogorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization, during this time 32,000 soldiers have already joined new units or are preparing to be transferred.

It is also noted that over the past six months, the process of submitting reports has improved: a block with templates of necessary documents and automatic verification of their relevance has appeared. This reduced the number of errors.

Supplement

As reported earlier, the function of transfer from the unit started working in the "Army+" application in November 2025. The process takes 15 minutes, and the consideration of the request by the Personnel Center of the Armed Forces takes up to 72 hours.

To submit a report, you will need a military ID or officer's ID and a letter of recommendation from the unit to which the soldier plans to transfer. Additionally, a medical examination board conclusion may be required for transfers due to health conditions.

The commander's consent, as well as the commander's Army ID, is not required to submit a report – the request is automatically sent to the Personnel Center of the Armed Forces, where it will be considered within 72 hours.

In some cases, the Personnel Center directly contacts the commanders of military units for approval. In particular, for transfers between rear or combat brigades. Approval is also required if the soldier is an officer or holds an officer's position.

In case of refusal, "Army+" must indicate clear reasons. For example, transfers are prohibited for soldiers who have served in their unit for less than 6 months or less than a year has passed since the previous transfer at the soldier's initiative. All grounds for refusal are clearly defined in government decree No. 1291.

Clarification

In case of approval of the report on transfer to another military unit, the personnel center of the Armed Forces prepares an order (for officers) or an order (for soldiers or sergeants) for transfer. Both documents are mandatory for execution.

Let's add

Regarding cases of commanders ignoring the execution of orders regarding the agreed change of place of service, soldiers can send applications and supporting documents to the official email address for appeals on the protection of the rights of servicemen: [email protected]. It is necessary to leave an email and a mobile phone number for feedback.