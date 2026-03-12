Military personnel after captivity can receive 100,000 hryvnias and 90 days of leave - Ministry of Defense

Ukrainian servicemen, after returning from captivity, are entitled to a number of state payments and social guarantees, including a one-time payment of UAH 100,000 and an additional 90-day leave. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

The agency notes that the state has provided comprehensive support for military personnel who have survived captivity.

Among the state guarantees for military personnel after captivity are a one-time payment of UAH 100,000, annual financial assistance of the same amount, financial support for the period of captivity, medical treatment, psychological and legal assistance. - the report says.

In addition, servicemen automatically receive the status of a combatant and the associated extended social protection.

Also, after being released from captivity, military personnel are granted an additional leave of 90 days.

The Ministry of Defense added that, if desired, a serviceman can be discharged from service after returning from captivity.

