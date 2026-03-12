Military personnel after captivity can receive 100,000 hryvnias and 90 days of leave - Ministry of Defense

$43.980.1150.930.10
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
09:02 AM • 16324 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
07:14 AM • 26573 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
March 11, 07:47 PM • 37472 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 54133 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
March 11, 02:45 PM • 52523 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
March 11, 01:06 PM • 42146 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
March 11, 12:47 PM • 44953 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 37702 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 40012 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
Popular news
The Russian government plans to cut budget expenditures by 10% due to falling revenues from energy exportsMarch 12, 03:45 AM • 14228 views
Man executed in Texas for brutal murder of girl and child in 2013March 12, 04:05 AM • 15488 views
IRGC, together with "Hezbollah", launched the fortieth wave of massive attacks on Israel and American basesMarch 12, 04:29 AM • 16369 views
Six ships attacked in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, one sailor killedMarch 12, 05:41 AM • 33080 views
Kharkiv and the region suffered a night drone attack from Russia, the enemy repeatedly struck rescuersPhoto07:59 AM • 18930 views
Publications
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhoto11:29 AM • 10349 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plant09:55 AM • 14343 views
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhotoMarch 11, 04:24 PM • 43610 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expertMarch 11, 01:32 PM • 48113 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderateMarch 11, 01:14 PM • 51616 views
UNN Lite
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first time12:00 PM • 4694 views
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 35951 views
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideoMarch 11, 05:32 PM • 25055 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artistMarch 11, 03:51 PM • 24477 views
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decisionMarch 11, 02:04 PM • 26465 views
Military personnel after captivity can receive 100,000 hryvnias and 90 days of leave - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2128 views

Military personnel released from captivity are entitled to a one-time payment of 100,000 hryvnias and additional leave. The state guarantees treatment and the status of a combatant.

Military personnel after captivity can receive 100,000 hryvnias and 90 days of leave - Ministry of Defense

Ukrainian servicemen, after returning from captivity, are entitled to a number of state payments and social guarantees, including a one-time payment of UAH 100,000 and an additional 90-day leave. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

The agency notes that the state has provided comprehensive support for military personnel who have survived captivity.

Among the state guarantees for military personnel after captivity are a one-time payment of UAH 100,000, annual financial assistance of the same amount, financial support for the period of captivity, medical treatment, psychological and legal assistance.

 - the report says.

In addition, servicemen automatically receive the status of a combatant and the associated extended social protection.

Also, after being released from captivity, military personnel are granted an additional leave of 90 days.

The Ministry of Defense added that, if desired, a serviceman can be discharged from service after returning from captivity.

The Coordination Headquarters has conducted over 70 prisoner exchanges in four years, managing to return more than 8,000 citizens - Budanov11.03.26, 16:02 • 2332 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

