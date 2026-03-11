The Coordination Headquarters has conducted over 70 prisoner exchanges in four years, managing to return more than 8,000 citizens - Budanov

Over four years, the Coordination Headquarters has conducted more than 70 prisoner exchanges. More than 8,000 citizens have been freed from Russian captivity. This was announced by the Head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Budanov, as reported by UNN.

Details

Budanov noted that exactly four years ago, at a time of extreme difficulty for the country, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War was established.

Establishing the work of a new specialized body in the midst of a full-scale invasion was an extremely difficult challenge. But today we can confidently say: we succeeded. Over four years, the Coordination Headquarters has conducted more than 70 prisoner exchanges. More than 8,000 citizens – both military and civilian – have been freed from Russian captivity. - reported the Head of the OP.

Additionally

In addition, Budanov added that for over three years he had the honor of leading the Coordination Headquarters.

I sincerely thank the entire staff of the headquarters and everyone involved in the great cause of liberating our citizens. Special thanks to the families of the prisoners. Your patience, endurance, and unwavering faith inspire and greatly help. Today, we continue to work on returning Ukrainian citizens from captivity. Our common task remains unchanged: to bring everyone home. - summarized the Head of the OP.

