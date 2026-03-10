The next trilateral meeting may take place in Turkey or Switzerland, among the topics - continuation of exchanges - Zelenskyy

The next round of negotiations involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia could take place as early as next week in Switzerland or Turkey. Among the key topics are the continuation of exchanges and the preparation of a possible meeting of leaders. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN.

We expect the meeting to be next week - the American side proposed it, but let's see what happens in the Middle East, to be honest. - stated the President of Ukraine.

Trilateral meeting, planned for this week, postponed at the request of the US - Zelenskyy

According to the Head of State, the same issues as before are planned to be discussed at the negotiations. Among the key topics are the continuation of exchanges and the preparation of a possible meeting of leaders.

The meeting could be in Switzerland or Turkey, I doubt it will be in the Emirates. As for the topics for discussion - all the same topics, but I think the main topic is to agree on the continuation of exchanges, and also to agree on a meeting of leaders, because further on this plan, especially regarding the topic of territories - I do not see a result without the level of leaders. - Zelenskyy.

Turkey is ready to host a new round of trilateral talks - Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine announced significant progress in the military aspect of negotiations on ending the war. The military agreed on approaches to monitoring the ceasefire, provided there is political will.