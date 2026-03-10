$43.900.1750.710.17
ukenru
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
03:44 PM • 30442 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 29456 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM • 21853 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 28766 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM • 28720 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 43657 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 53280 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 53095 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 85251 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
The next trilateral meeting may take place in Turkey or Switzerland, among the topics - continuation of exchanges - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1500 views

The next stage of negotiations will take place in Switzerland or Turkey. The parties will discuss the continuation of exchanges and the preparation of a future meeting of state leaders.

The next trilateral meeting may take place in Turkey or Switzerland, among the topics - continuation of exchanges - Zelenskyy

The next round of negotiations involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia could take place as early as next week in Switzerland or Turkey. Among the key topics are the continuation of exchanges and the preparation of a possible meeting of leaders. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN.

We expect the meeting to be next week - the American side proposed it, but let's see what happens in the Middle East, to be honest.

- stated the President of Ukraine.

Trilateral meeting, planned for this week, postponed at the request of the US - Zelenskyy09.03.26, 18:58 • 5894 views

According to the Head of State, the same issues as before are planned to be discussed at the negotiations. Among the key topics are the continuation of exchanges and the preparation of a possible meeting of leaders.

The meeting could be in Switzerland or Turkey, I doubt it will be in the Emirates. As for the topics for discussion - all the same topics, but I think the main topic is to agree on the continuation of exchanges, and also to agree on a meeting of leaders, because further on this plan, especially regarding the topic of territories - I do not see a result without the level of leaders.

- Zelenskyy.

Turkey is ready to host a new round of trilateral talks - Zelenskyy10.03.26, 17:46 • 2412 views

Recall

The President of Ukraine announced significant progress in the military aspect of negotiations on ending the war. The military agreed on approaches to monitoring the ceasefire, provided there is political will.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Switzerland
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine