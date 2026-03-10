$43.900.1750.710.17
Exclusive
03:44 PM
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?
Exclusive
03:25 PM
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
02:11 PM
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
12:33 PM
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
11:27 AM
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
11:25 AM
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
Turkey is ready to host a new round of trilateral talks - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

Presidents Zelenskyy and Erdoğan discussed the situation around Iran and the strengthening of air defense. Turkey initiated the next trilateral meeting.

Turkey is ready to host a new round of trilateral talks - Zelenskyy

Turkey is ready to host the next round of trilateral talks. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Presidents of Ukraine and Turkey discussed the situation around Iran.

We are ready to share our expertise to prevent the expansion of the war and protect lives, but at the same time, Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defense, and we count on appropriate support from partners.

- said Zelenskyy.

Add

In addition, Erdoğan, in a conversation with Zelenskyy, noted that "Turkey is ready to host the next round of trilateral talks."

We appreciate this initiative and hope that it can yield results - added Zelenskyy.

In addition, the Head of the Ukrainian state thanked President Erdoğan for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Turkey's readiness to play a role in ensuring maritime security within the Coalition of the Willing, and future decisions to help Ukraine's energy sector.

How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?10.03.26, 16:11 • 10172 views

Recall

Earlier, Zelenskyy announced that the trilateral meeting, which was planned for this week, was postponed at the suggestion of the American side, as all partners' attention is focused on Iran.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iran