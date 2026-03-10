Turkey is ready to host a new round of trilateral talks - Zelenskyy

Turkey is ready to host the next round of trilateral talks. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as reported by UNN.

The Presidents of Ukraine and Turkey discussed the situation around Iran.

We are ready to share our expertise to prevent the expansion of the war and protect lives, but at the same time, Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defense, and we count on appropriate support from partners. - said Zelenskyy.

In addition, Erdoğan, in a conversation with Zelenskyy, noted that "Turkey is ready to host the next round of trilateral talks."

We appreciate this initiative and hope that it can yield results - added Zelenskyy.

In addition, the Head of the Ukrainian state thanked President Erdoğan for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Turkey's readiness to play a role in ensuring maritime security within the Coalition of the Willing, and future decisions to help Ukraine's energy sector.

Earlier, Zelenskyy announced that the trilateral meeting, which was planned for this week, was postponed at the suggestion of the American side, as all partners' attention is focused on Iran.