Military official in Lviv region demanded $8 thousand for reservations from mobilization
Kyiv • UNN
In Lviv region, a 35-year-old head of a military unit's housing and maintenance service was detained for extortion. He promised to assist in booking a person liable for military service from mobilization through the TCC in exchange for $8000.
In the Lviv region, a military official was suspected of promising a person liable for military service to influence the TCC to exempt him from mobilization. He asked for 8 thousand dollars for his "services". UNN reports this with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.
Details
Law enforcement officers served suspicion notice to the 35-year-old head of the housing and maintenance service of the military unit on the fact of abuse of influence (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Using the social and professional connections he had acquired while serving in the army, he had to influence his colleagues at the TCC and prepare the necessary package of documents within two weeks
The serviceman was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the CPC of Ukraine while receiving the money.
A pre-trial restraint has been imposed on him.
The involvement of other persons in the crime is being checked, the Prosecutor General's Office added.
