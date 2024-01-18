Analysts predict growth of migration to Europe this year - media

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 86696 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110293 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139903 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137488 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176156 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171600 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282682 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178205 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167202 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148833 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106543 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 85174 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 37196 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 59551 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 45390 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 86696 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282682 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250297 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235415 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260729 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 45390 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 139903 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106674 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106668 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122777 views
Analysts predict growth of migration to Europe this year - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26625 views

Europe is expected to see a surge in migrants in 2024 due to the upcoming tightening of immigration laws

Migration to Europe will increase in 2024 as people try to enter the continent before new laws aimed at reducing the number of refugees are introduced, claims think tank ICMPD, writes The Guardian, informs UNN.

Details

The International Center for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) predicts that many of those who want to come to Europe will rush before migration laws are tightened.

"I call it the closed store effect. People will hear all these migration measures being announced during election campaigns and think they should be here (in the EU - ed.) before they come into force," said Michael Spindelegger, director general of ICMPD.

He called on politicians to redouble efforts to create legal routes and partner with private businesses to set up centers in African and Central Asian countries from where large numbers of migrants are arriving in Europe.

The center's report also said the war in the Middle East and the prospect of Donald Trump returning to power in the U.S. will lead to huge flows of people.

U.S. restrictions on migration routes may result in an increase in the number of Venezuelans and Colombians enjoying visa-free travel to Spain.

The new migration laws agreed by the EU late last year will initially be more of a magnet than a deterrent to many who try to enter Europe before they come into force later this year.

The US is discussing a deal on the border and immigration: the option of limiting the "humanitarian password" in the White House's powers could unblock aid to Ukraine12.01.2024, 09:53 • 31005 views

Former Austrian Vice Chancellor and Foreign Minister Michael Spindelegger said that migrants are needed in Europe so that the EU can maintain a sufficient labor force that is in short supply across the bloc.

EU Commissioner Ylva Johansson recently stated the need to increase the number of workers in the EU by 1 million to keep pace with demographic change, noting that "doing so in an orderly way is a challenge.

Spindelegger said the numbers are much higher, with 1 million people needed in Germany alone and 500,000 in Austria. He warned that if the private sector can't hire, it will simply shift investments elsewhere.

Supplement

Final EU data for 2023 is expected to show that more than 1 million asylum claims were made last year, an increase of around 20 percent from 2022 and the highest number since 2016.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

