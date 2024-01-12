The US is discussing a deal on the border and immigration: the option of limiting the "humanitarian password" in the White House's powers could unblock aid to Ukraine

Senators of the Republican Party are strengthening their position in the negotiations on the border with Ukraine, insisting that changes to parole, in the context of limiting the right of the US president to allow migrants to enter the United States on parole, should be part of the border negotiations. Politico writes and UNN reports.

Details

Republican senators are insisting on a clear limit on parole and demanding that border and immigration policy changes be linked to an additional $106 billion national security package that includes aid for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and the southern border. This became known in the middle of this week.

Senate Democrats and the White House are strongly opposed to limiting the president's powers of parole. The proposal to restrict the US president's right to grant migrants the so-called password - or parole or admission to the US - remains the most difficult point of the agreement on which negotiators have not yet reached an agreement.

The leading Republican, Senator James Lankford (Oklahoma), had hoped that a deal could be reached this week, but he recently noted that "we're by no means that close.

Lankford confirmed that Republicans in the Senate are interested in limiting parole, arguing that "the frustration is that the administration is using [parole] in a way that no other administration has ever used it," releasing migrants in the interior of the country. He said that he, the Biden administration, and Senator Chris Murphy (R-Connecticut) Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) and Kyrsten Sinema (R-Ariz.) "have exchanged a lot of paperwork, and it's clear that we haven't resolved" the issue of parole.

But Republicans are likely to continue to use this leverage to get concessions from Democrats, as there are few options left to unlock aid to Ukraine.

Parole, or conditional release under US law, gives the government the authority to allow a foreigner to enter the United States temporarily, Voice of America explains. The US presidential administration has repeatedly used such powers to allow refugees to enter the United States during crises, including Russia's war in Ukraine. Parole has been used to admit a wide range of other individuals, from witnesses in criminal cases to children from Central America whose parents live in the United States.

Recall

John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator for the US National Security Council at the White House, said during a briefing on January 11 that US assistance to Ukraine is currently suspended - the last package for which funding was available has been provided.