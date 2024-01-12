The US is discussing a deal on the border and immigration: the option of limiting the "humanitarian password" in the White House's powers could unblock aid to Ukraine

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
The US is discussing a deal on the border and immigration: the option of limiting the "humanitarian password" in the White House's powers could unblock aid to Ukraine

The US is discussing a deal on the border and immigration: the option of limiting the "humanitarian password" in the White House's powers could unblock aid to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31006 views

U.S. Republicans seek to limit presidential parole powers in immigration by tying them to a $106 billion security package, including aid to Ukraine; Democrats oppose.

Senators of the Republican Party are strengthening their position in the negotiations on the border with Ukraine, insisting that changes to parole, in the context of limiting the right of the US president to allow migrants to enter the United States on parole, should be part of the border negotiations. Politico writes and UNN reports.

Details

Republican senators are insisting on a clear limit on parole and demanding that border and immigration policy changes be linked to an additional $106 billion national security package that includes aid for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and the southern border. This became known in the middle of this week.

Senate Democrats and the White House are strongly opposed to limiting the president's powers of parole. The proposal to restrict the US president's right to grant migrants the so-called password - or parole or admission to the US - remains the most difficult point of the agreement on which negotiators have not yet reached an agreement.

PM Sunak to visit Ukraine today, announce new aid package - media 12.01.24, 09:35 • 27231 view

The leading Republican, Senator James Lankford (Oklahoma), had hoped that a deal could be reached this week, but he recently noted that "we're by no means that close.

Lankford confirmed that Republicans in the Senate are interested in limiting parole, arguing that "the frustration is that the administration is using [parole] in a way that no other administration has ever used it," releasing migrants in the interior of the country. He said that he, the Biden administration, and Senator Chris Murphy (R-Connecticut) Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) and Kyrsten Sinema (R-Ariz.) "have exchanged a lot of paperwork, and it's clear that we haven't resolved" the issue of parole.

But Republicans are likely to continue to use this leverage to get concessions from Democrats, as there are few options left to unlock aid to Ukraine.

HelpHelp

Parole, or conditional release under US law, gives the government the authority to allow a foreigner to enter the United States temporarily, Voice of America explains. The US presidential administration has repeatedly used such powers to allow refugees to enter the United States during crises, including Russia's war in Ukraine. Parole has been used to admit a wide range of other individuals, from witnesses in criminal cases to children from Central America whose parents live in the United States.

Recall

John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator for the US National Security Council at the White House, said during a briefing on January 11 that US assistance to Ukraine is currently suspended - the last package for which funding was available has been provided.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World

