Microsoft delays controversial Recall feature for Copilot+ PCs

Microsoft plans to release its new Copilot Plus PCs next week without the controversial Recall feature that takes screenshots of everything you do on the new laptops, UNN reports, citing The Verge.

Details

The software maker will hold off on Recall to be able to test it through the Windows Insider program, after initially promising to provide Recall as an additional feature with additional security improvements, the publication said.

"We're adjusting the Recall release model to leverage the expertise of the Windows Insider community and ensure that the experience meets our high quality and security standards," Microsoft said in an updated blog post. - "When Recall (preview) becomes available to the Windows Insider program, we will post a blog post with details on how to get the preview.

This means that Recall will not initially be available even to Windows insiders or anyone who buys a Copilot Plus PC, the publication writes. It is indicated that Windows engineers have been trying their best to test and implement security improvements before June 18, the launch date of the Copilot Plus PC. But now, as noted, Microsoft is essentially admitting that it needs more time to test the Recall security improvements.

Addendum

Microsoft first unveiled Recall as part of the presentation of its upcoming Copilot Plus computers last month, but since then privacy advocates and security experts have warned that unchanged Recall could be a "disaster" for cybersecurity. Last week, Microsoft pledged to make three major updates to Recall, including making the AI-powered feature available by consent instead of on by default, database encryption, and Windows Hello authentication.

