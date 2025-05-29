Microdosing weight loss drugs is gaining popularity in the US: doctors warn of risks

The popularity of microdosing drugs with semaglutide GLP-1 is growing in the USA, including Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound, which are used for weight loss and treatment of type II diabetes. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, writes UNN.

According to the publication, some patients deliberately reduce the recommended doses of semaglutide-based weight loss drugs prescribed to them or inject less frequently than instructed, trying to reduce side effects or save money.

However, this may be more of a social media phenomenon than a reality. Doctors say that yes, some people are super sensitive to drugs and may lose or maintain weight loss at low doses, but it is realistic to lose weight with these drugs.

Most people who take microdoses will have to increase the dose, which can be done more slowly if serious side effects occur, including gastrointestinal problems.

The first problem with microdosing is the method of delivery. Prescription drugs involve weekly self-injections using syringe pens.

According to Dr. Katherine H. Saunders, Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine and co-founder of FlyteHealth, an obesity treatment company, most people taking alternative doses of GLP-1 drugs are currently using cheaper composite versions of these drugs.

The only weekly GLP-1 drug that makes it easy to adjust the dose is Ozempic. It comes in the form of a self-injection pen, in which doses are administered by clicking. Other drugs are mainly sold as disposable injection pens. But some patients stretch doses by taking them every 10-14 days. And after use, the pen has a shelf life of 56 days.

Saunders says that many people who take reduced doses probably do not meet the criteria for these drugs and are trying to lose a little weight or are hoping for a potential life-extending effect.

According to a recent survey of 640 GLP-1 users conducted by Tebra, a healthcare software company, most people learn about microdosing these popular drugs from TikTok.

36% of respondents said they microdose. Among them, 48% inject less than prescribed. And 43% split doses over a longer period. At the same time, 66% of respondents microdose to reduce side effects; 40% want to make taking the drug easier; and 38% do so to save money.

According to reports, representatives of Novo Nordisk (Ozempic and Wegovy) and Eli Lilly (Mounjaro and Zepbound) said they do not endorse or encourage misuse of their products. They stated that microdosing carries potential safety risks.

Doctors agree that patients should not choose microdosing on their own.

