Microdosing weight loss drugs is gaining popularity in the US: doctors warn of risks

Among citizens who are re-examined by the military medical commission, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi
10:11 AM • 1916 views

Among citizens who are re-examined by the military medical commission, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 14251 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

08:12 AM • 20975 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

06:00 AM • 37182 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 53334 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

May 28, 02:57 PM • 97104 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

May 28, 12:43 PM • 100305 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 110500 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

May 28, 09:43 AM • 100341 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

May 28, 07:55 AM • 171075 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Popular news

US court suspends most of Trump's import tariffs

May 29, 12:59 AM • 17482 views

On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

May 29, 02:03 AM • 71257 views

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

May 29, 02:35 AM • 41833 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 18389 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 8398 views
Publications

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

06:00 AM • 37182 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 129979 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 207804 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 218329 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 222637 views
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 8482 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 18462 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 80441 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 140927 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 79741 views
Microdosing weight loss drugs is gaining popularity in the US: doctors warn of risks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

The practice of microdosing GLP-1 drugs, such as Ozempic, for weight loss and diabetes treatment is gaining popularity in the US. Patients are reducing doses to reduce side effects or save money.

Microdosing weight loss drugs is gaining popularity in the US: doctors warn of risks

The popularity of microdosing drugs with semaglutide GLP-1 is growing in the USA, including Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound, which are used for weight loss and treatment of type II diabetes. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, some patients deliberately reduce the recommended doses of semaglutide-based weight loss drugs prescribed to them or inject less frequently than instructed, trying to reduce side effects or save money.

However, this may be more of a social media phenomenon than a reality. Doctors say that yes, some people are super sensitive to drugs and may lose or maintain weight loss at low doses, but it is realistic to lose weight with these drugs.

Most people who take microdoses will have to increase the dose, which can be done more slowly if serious side effects occur, including gastrointestinal problems.

The first problem with microdosing is the method of delivery. Prescription drugs involve weekly self-injections using syringe pens.

According to Dr. Katherine H. Saunders, Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine and co-founder of FlyteHealth, an obesity treatment company, most people taking alternative doses of GLP-1 drugs are currently using cheaper composite versions of these drugs.

Burns caused singer Avery's bone-thinning disease27.01.25, 15:33 • 119139 views

The only weekly GLP-1 drug that makes it easy to adjust the dose is Ozempic. It comes in the form of a self-injection pen, in which doses are administered by clicking. Other drugs are mainly sold as disposable injection pens. But some patients stretch doses by taking them every 10-14 days. And after use, the pen has a shelf life of 56 days.

Saunders says that many people who take reduced doses probably do not meet the criteria for these drugs and are trying to lose a little weight or are hoping for a potential life-extending effect.

According to a recent survey of 640 GLP-1 users conducted by Tebra, a healthcare software company, most people learn about microdosing these popular drugs from TikTok.

36% of respondents said they microdose. Among them, 48% inject less than prescribed. And 43% split doses over a longer period. At the same time, 66% of respondents microdose to reduce side effects; 40% want to make taking the drug easier; and 38% do so to save money.

According to reports, representatives of Novo Nordisk (Ozempic and Wegovy) and Eli Lilly (Mounjaro and Zepbound) said they do not endorse or encourage misuse of their products. They stated that microdosing carries potential safety risks.

Doctors agree that patients should not choose microdosing on their own.

Slimming with Ozempic: less praiseworthy than dieting and sports03.04.25, 20:26 • 12781 view

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Health
News of the World
TikTok
United States
