MHP is the first in Ukraine to receive an international certificate in road safety

MHP was the first company in Ukraine to have its road safety management system certified in accordance with the international standard ISO 39001. This standard is a globally recognized benchmark for companies seeking to minimize the risks of road accidents, improve the efficiency of transportation processes and ensure the safety of their employees, partners and customers.

MHP-Logistics business unit received the certification. This is the first implementation of this level of security in Ukrainian logistics.

"Implementation of ISO 39001 is our strategic choice, which demonstrates the company's responsibility to employees, customers and partners. As a business unit that fully supports MHP's logistics and also provides services to other companies in the market, we strive to implement the best international practices that help us to be efficient and competitive," - comments Oleg Upatov, Director of MHP-Logistics. - This certification is the result of the systematic work of our team. We see it not only as an achievement, but also as a foundation for further development that creates new opportunities for us and our partners. MHP is ready to share its experience to create a safe transport infrastructure in Ukraine together."

Preparations for certification began in early 2024, when the company set out to implement a systematic approach to road safety. The preparation process included: a diagnostic audit of all the company's logistics processes, unification of safety standards, development of regulatory documentation in accordance with ISO 39001, staff training and testing of new procedures, and significant improvements in the material and technical base.

"Obtaining the ISO 39001 certificate, an international standard for road safety management systems, is a landmark event for Ukrainian business. It confirms the company's high level of responsibility for the safety of its employees, customers and partners. The successful implementation of this standard demonstrates MHP's systematic approach to risk management and saving lives. We are confident that this result will serve as an important example for other Ukrainian companies seeking to implement the best international practices. We sincerely congratulate MHP on this achievement!" said Mykhailo Makukh, Director and Chief Auditor of TGS Ukraine, the official and exclusive representative of the QMS ITALIA certification body.

For reference

MHP is an international food and agricultural technology company. It has production facilities in Ukraine and the Balkans. MHP shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company employs over 32 thousand people in Ukraine and abroad and is one of the top 10 employers in Ukraine according to Forbes.

MHP exports its products to more than 70 countries. Its land bank is 360,000 hectares in 12 regions of Ukraine. The company is the largest taxpayer in the agricultural sector in 2023 and is one of the TOP 3 largest investors in the country. As a culinary company, MHP develops more than 15 product brands and, together with partners, several chains, including Myasomarket stores and Döner Market outlets. MHP also operates a Culinary Center.

Together with its strategic partner, the MHP Hromada Foundation, the company develops communities. The company is implementing the MHP Standing Together program to provide individual support and comprehensive assistance to the military, veterans, their families and those waiting for their loved ones from the frontline.

The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosyuk.