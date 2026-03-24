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MFA calls on UNESCO and international leaders to react to the attack on Lviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1538 views

A Russian drone attack damaged Lviv's historic center and civilian buildings. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the international community for strong action and punishment of the aggressor.

MFA calls on UNESCO and international leaders to react to the attack on Lviv

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the drone attack on the central part of Lviv, which led to damage to UNESCO World Heritage sites. The ministry called on UNESCO and all international partners not to limit themselves to another expression of concern. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNN.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns another act of barbarism and cultural crime of the Russian Federation against Ukraine - a targeted attack by attack drones on the central part of Lviv, which led to damage to UNESCO World Heritage sites within the ensemble of the historic center of Lviv. As a result of drones hitting civilian buildings in the center of Lviv, people were injured

- the message says.

The ministry stated that this attack is not only a war crime against civilians, but also a direct attack on the cultural code of humanity, which is under international protection.

It was in Lviv, with the support of international partners and UNESCO, that the first UNESCO Cultural Hub in Ukraine was opened. This center was created precisely to protect, restore and support Ukrainian culture during the war. By striking the heart of Lviv, Russia demonstrated barbaric disregard for the efforts of the international community and UNESCO itself.

- added the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry also emphasized that Russia continues to systematically violate the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict.

We call on UNESCO and all international partners not to limit themselves to another expression of concern. The aggressor, who deliberately destroys world heritage in a city where the official Cultural Hub of the organization operates, must be deprived of any influence in international institutions and suffer severe punishment. Ukrainian diplomats officially appeal to the UNESCO Secretariat and the member states of the World Heritage Committee with a demand to record the consequences of the attack and initiate additional sanctions against the Russian Federation in the field of culture. We express our sincere condolences to the affected residents of Lviv and assure that every fact of destruction and damage to world-important objects of the historical center will be documented to bring the aggressor state and specific criminals to justice in national and international jurisdictions.

- emphasized the ministry.

Recall

Russia attacked the center of Lviv, UNESCO heritage was damaged, a residential building was damaged.

The number of victims of Russian attacks in Lviv increased to 13.

The Air Force announced one of the most massive attacks on Ukraine by attack drones. Air defense shot down/suppressed 541 enemy UAVs. 15 hits were recorded.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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