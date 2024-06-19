$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13271 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 132093 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 133182 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 147337 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 204233 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 242076 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149675 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370431 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182870 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149883 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Metropolitan of the Cherkasy Diocese of the ukrainian orthodox church-moscow patriarchate is served with another suspicion for inciting sectarian hatred

Kyiv • UNN

 14866 views

The Metropolitan of the Cherkasy Diocese of the ukrainian orthodox church-moscow patriarchate is again suspected of inciting interfaith hatred and violating the equality of citizens based on their religious beliefs through his public statements on social media.

Metropolitan of the Cherkasy Diocese of the ukrainian orthodox church-moscow patriarchate is served with another suspicion for inciting sectarian hatred

Police investigators have served another suspicion on the head of the Cherkasy diocese of the okrainian orthodox church-moscow patriarchate. This was reported by the police of the Cherkasy region, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that the defendant posted a post on Facebook that called for incitement to inter-religious hatred. Law enforcement officers collected evidence of the criminal activity of the Cherkasy cleric.

In his public statements on his social media page, the Metropolitan spread calls that violate the equality of citizens based on their race, nationality, region, and beliefs

- the statement said.

He has now been served another notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of equality of citizens based on their religious beliefs committed repeatedly by an official). The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Recall

In February of this year, it was known about four suspicionsthat were served on the head of the Cherkasy diocese of the ukrainian orthodox church-moscow patriarchate. He received the fourth notice of suspicion for continuing to spread disinformation among parishioners about the seizure of the church in Cherkasy after the previous accusations.

Add

According to KIIS, the vast majority of Ukrainians support the ban on the uoc-mp. Also, some citizens believe that the state should control the activities of the moscow patriarchate in Ukraine.

"Agents in cassocks": how clergymen of the UOC (MP) worked for the Russian Federal Security Service - Bigus.info19.04.24, 00:01 • 26140 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Crimes and emergencies
