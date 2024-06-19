Police investigators have served another suspicion on the head of the Cherkasy diocese of the okrainian orthodox church-moscow patriarchate. This was reported by the police of the Cherkasy region, according to UNN.

It is reported that the defendant posted a post on Facebook that called for incitement to inter-religious hatred. Law enforcement officers collected evidence of the criminal activity of the Cherkasy cleric.

In his public statements on his social media page, the Metropolitan spread calls that violate the equality of citizens based on their race, nationality, region, and beliefs - the statement said.

He has now been served another notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of equality of citizens based on their religious beliefs committed repeatedly by an official). The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

In February of this year, it was known about four suspicionsthat were served on the head of the Cherkasy diocese of the ukrainian orthodox church-moscow patriarchate. He received the fourth notice of suspicion for continuing to spread disinformation among parishioners about the seizure of the church in Cherkasy after the previous accusations.

According to KIIS, the vast majority of Ukrainians support the ban on the uoc-mp. Also, some citizens believe that the state should control the activities of the moscow patriarchate in Ukraine.

