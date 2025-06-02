Meteorological summer has come to Kyiv - 10 days later than usual

Meteorological summer has already begun in Kyiv - May 21, 10 days later than average, the Boris Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Meteorological summer in Kyiv began on May 21, when there was a steady transition of the average daily air temperature through +15.0°С towards its increase. It came to the capital 10 days later than the average long-term indicators - reported in the observatory.

Details

According to the data of the Kyiv Joint Hydrometeorological Station, the average monthly air temperature in Kyiv in May was 13.6°С, which is 2.2°С below the climatic norm.

The coldest was May 11, when the minimum temperature dropped to -4.1°C in the morning. The warmest was May 4, when the maximum temperature rose to +27.0°.

64 mm of precipitation fell on Nauky Avenue, or 98% of the monthly norm.

