Meta suffered a large-scale failure: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Users are unable to log in to Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger as the social networks have suffered a global outage.
Users are complaining en masse about problems with logging into social networks.
The online platform Downdetector, which shows real-time information about the status of various websites and services, also reports a failure of Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.