Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC

July 7, 07:09 AM • 95629 views
Messi could reunite with Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia: Al-Ahli is in active negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

The reigning Asian champion Al-Ahli is interested in signing Lionel Messi after the expiration of his contract with Inter Miami. A possible transfer could rekindle the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry in the Saudi league.

Messi could reunite with Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia: Al-Ahli is in active negotiations

According to L'Équipe, the reigning Asian champion Al-Ahli is very interested in having the 38-year-old former Argentina national team player Lionel Messi join the Saudi club after his contract with Inter Miami expires, UNN reports.

Details

Messi's contract with Inter Miami expires after this calendar year. According to the French sports newspaper, the Saudi club Al-Ahli aims to sign the 38-year-old superstar in December. The Asian champion has been working "for weeks" to convince the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner to move to the Middle East.

Will two legends - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - reunite in the same championship?

The country that will host the 2034 FIFA World Cup wants to make a big contribution and continues to invest significantly to attract the most prominent stars.

Al-Ahli, which currently has big plans for the transfer of the Argentine to Saudi Arabia, can already boast of having several players who have distinguished themselves in famous championships. These include Ivorian Franck Kessié, French and Senegalese goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, Brazilian Roberto Firmino, and Belgian Matteo Dams. So, if Messi joins, it could further enhance the quality of Al-Ahli.

A possible transfer at the end of this year would mean that the club rivalry between Al-Nassr player Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi will flare up again.

But it is worth noting that as of now, the project of Messi's move to Al-Ahli is only at the discussion stage, so we will have to wait and see.

Messi is doing well in the USA, why move to the Middle East?

In fact, Messi himself is happy at Inter Miami, and the US club also hopes that the star forward will sign a new contract.

Co-owner Jorge Mas recently expressed his desire to keep the 2022 World Cup winner at least until next season.

This decision depends on Messi. We want Messi to finish his career here.

- Mas said in an interview with ESPN.

So, will the former Barcelona forward want to move to Saudi Arabia? - The question remains open for now.

Recall

Lionel Messi scored his 68th free-kick goal in Inter Miami's 2-1 victory over Porto at the FIFA Club World Cup. His shot was classic and left no chance for the goalkeeper.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports
Saudi Arabia
United States
