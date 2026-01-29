$42.960.17
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Friedrich Merz stated that Ukraine will not be able to join the EU by 2027, as the integration process requires compliance with strict standards. He emphasized the unreality of rapid accession.

Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has officially rejected the possibility of Ukraine's accelerated accession to the European Union within the next two years. During a speech in Berlin on January 28, 2026, the head of the German government emphasized that despite Ukraine's prolonged struggle against Russian aggression, the integration process must comply with the bloc's strict legal norms, which cannot be met in such a short period. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Merz made it clear that the date of January 1, 2027, which Kyiv considered a potential target for accession, is unrealistic. According to him, every candidate state must complete a full path of reforms, known as the Copenhagen criteria, which usually takes years. The Chancellor noted that Berlin supports providing Ukraine with a clear long-term perspective but warned against inflated expectations.

It is not possible to join on January 1, 2027. It is impossible

– Merz stated after consultations with coalition partners.

He emphasized that Ukraine's path to the EU must be gradual.

We can gradually bring Ukraine closer to the European Union. This is always possible, but such a rapid accession is simply unfeasible

– stated the German Chancellor.

MFA's view: architecture of peace and level playing field

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, speaking in the Bundestag, called Ukraine's EU membership "a decisive contribution to a future peaceful settlement." He emphasized that Ukraine deserves a "fair chance" but confirmed the Chancellor's position on the absence of any concessions in the accession process. According to Wadephul, Kyiv must follow the same rules as the Western Balkan countries, without reducing bureaucratic procedures.

Szijjártó admitted that Hungary is an obstacle to Ukraine's EU membership28.01.26, 10:51 • 8216 views

Currently, Germany insists that the priority for Ukraine should remain the fight against corruption and the adaptation of legislation. Although Berlin will continue to provide military and financial assistance, the political decision to expand the bloc at Ukraine's expense remains a long-term prospect, not a matter of the coming months. 

German Chancellor Merz calls on Europe to compete amid record-weak dollar28.01.26, 23:19 • 2152 views

Stepan Haftko

