Merz to Trump: we would like a truce to happen before the next meeting on Ukraine, to put pressure on Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on Donald Trump to influence Vladimir Putin to achieve a truce before the next trilateral meeting. Trump replied that a truce was not part of his previous wars, but he would consider such an option.

Merz to Trump: we would like a truce to happen before the next meeting on Ukraine, to put pressure on Russia

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on President Donald Trump to pressure Vladimir Putin for a truce to begin as early as the next trilateral meeting, which could take place with the participation of Zelenskyy and Putin.

He said this during a meeting with EU leaders, according to UNN.

The next steps will be more difficult. You opened the way last Friday, but now more difficult negotiations will begin. To be honest, we would all like to see a truce. I cannot imagine the next meeting taking place without a truce. So let's work on this. Let's try to put pressure on Russia, because the extent to which our efforts will be trusted will depend at least on a truce, starting with serious next steps, negotiations

- Merz stated. 

He emphasized that EU leaders would like to see a truce starting from the next meeting, which should be trilateral, meaning with the participation of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin. In response to Merz's call, Trump said:

We will let Mr. President talk to Mr. President (referring to Zelenskyy and Putin - ed.) And we'll see what comes of it

Trump stated that in the six wars he claims to have ended, there was no truce.

However, if you can achieve a truce, that's great. If there's no truce, we still have many great points to achieve

 - Trump said.

As Bloomberg noted, "Merz stands out among European leaders by pushing something that contradicts Trump's dominant narrative, calling for urgency in a ceasefire (which Trump virtually abandoned after meeting with Putin)." 

Recall

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized that territorial issues between Russia and Ukraine cannot be resolved without the participation of Ukraine and Europe. Europe is preparing for the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska on August 15, hoping for Ukraine's involvement and consequences for the Russian Federation.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Bloomberg L.P.
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
European Union
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine