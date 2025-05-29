Merz: Taurus delivery to Ukraine "within the realm of possibility"

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June
06:00 AM • 16063 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 39931 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 87640 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 94382 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 105709 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 98974 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 170251 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 73531 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 198737 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 240741 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
0m/s
91%
744mm
Popular news

Transfer of the Russian Federation's "memorandum" on ceasefire: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggests that the Russians will "bring a cat in a bag"

May 28, 09:55 PM • 6530 views

A large-scale fire at the strategic Avangard plant in St. Petersburg: what is known

May 29, 12:27 AM • 23729 views

US court suspends most of Trump's import tariffs

May 29, 12:59 AM • 5188 views

On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

02:03 AM • 61076 views

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

02:35 AM • 31836 views
Publications

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

06:00 AM • 16066 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 120550 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 198738 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 209345 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 213989 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Friedrich Merz

Hakan Fidan

Petteri Orpo

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

Kyiv

Vatican City

Berlin

Dnieper

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 1932 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 76581 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 137441 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 76439 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 78806 views
Actual

T-72

Financial Times

Facebook

YouTube

Kh-101

Merz: Taurus delivery to Ukraine "within the realm of possibility"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed the possibility of supplying Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles. According to him, the use of these weapons systems requires long-term training of Ukrainian soldiers.

Merz: Taurus delivery to Ukraine "within the realm of possibility"
x.com/_FriedrichMerz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed that the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine is possible, but did not go into details, as he stated on ZDF, UNN writes.

Details

"Of course, this is within the realm of possibility," the Chancellor says regarding the supply of Taurus. He did not rule them out, pointing to the long training period required to use the weapon systems.

"We have always said, and I myself have said, that it takes several months of training for soldiers in Ukraine to use Taurus," Merz said.

Supplement

Ukraine is still hoping for the supply of long-range weapons from Germany, including Taurus cruise missiles, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the day before during a visit to Berlin.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Berlin
Brent
$65.34
Bitcoin
$107,897.60
S&P 500
$5,909.48
Tesla
$358.81
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,296.55
Ethereum
$2,725.72