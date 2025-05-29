Merz: Taurus delivery to Ukraine "within the realm of possibility"

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed that the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine is possible, but did not go into details, as he stated on ZDF, UNN writes.

Details

"Of course, this is within the realm of possibility," the Chancellor says regarding the supply of Taurus. He did not rule them out, pointing to the long training period required to use the weapon systems.

"We have always said, and I myself have said, that it takes several months of training for soldiers in Ukraine to use Taurus," Merz said.

Supplement

Ukraine is still hoping for the supply of long-range weapons from Germany, including Taurus cruise missiles, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the day before during a visit to Berlin.