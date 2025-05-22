Merz predicted how long the ceasefire negotiations in Ukraine could last
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine could take months. He stressed the importance of Western unity and support for Ukraine.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has warned that efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine are in their early stages and could take months, despite growing diplomatic momentum in recent weeks. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.
We have no illusions. There is no quick solution. This is a process that has only just begun and may take many more weeks, perhaps even months
Reaffirming Germany's continued military support for Ukraine, Merz stressed that his government is actively pushing for a diplomatic settlement.
We really don't miss any possible opportunity to reach a diplomatic solution here. But we know we can't achieve this in a short period of time
His comments came after the latest round of talks between Kyiv and Moscow, mediated by Turkey, resulted in limited progress, including a future prisoner exchange in the format of "1,000 for 1,000."
Ukrainian officials have insisted on an immediate ceasefire, while Russia has put forward conditions that Kyiv has rejected as unacceptable.
Merz also pointed to the importance of Western unity, saying that coordination with EU partners and communication with US lawmakers would remain central to Germany's strategy.
America is also interested in us continuing to move forward together
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that there are no signs of a quick end to the Russian war against Ukraine. He expressed hope for constructive negotiations with the support of the Vatican. He also emphasized Germany's important role in the future negotiation process.