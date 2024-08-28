ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Members of the Wagner group to be tried in Poland: trial begins on September 9

Members of the Wagner group to be tried in Poland: trial begins on September 9

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107789 views

Two russians will stand trial in Krakow for their participation in the wagner group. They are accused of recruiting mercenaries, conducting hybrid warfare and propaganda activities in Poland.

Members of the wagner group will stand trial in Poland. This was reported by RMF FM, according to UNN.

Details

The trial of the two russians will begin on September 9 in the district court of Krakow, Poland. Aleksey T. and Andrey G. are accused of participating in an international armed association and working for foreign intelligence.

The indictment, filed in June by the Malopolska Prosecutor's Office, concerns their participation in terrorist activities and recruitment of mercenaries in Poland. The prosecutor's office alleges that the defendants posted hundreds of recruitment stickers in Krakow and Warsaw, which facilitated the recruitment and organization of new members of the Wagner group.

They are also charged with conducting a hybrid war and propaganda activities aimed at destabilizing the political situation in Poland. The men were detained in August 2023 in Warsaw. They reportedly face up to 10 years in prison.

British intelligence: after the death of Pryzhyn, about 5 thousand mercenaries remained in the Wagner PMC23.08.24, 16:10 • 14082 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World

