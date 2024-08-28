Members of the Wagner group to be tried in Poland: trial begins on September 9

Members of the wagner group will stand trial in Poland. This was reported by RMF FM, according to UNN.

Details

The trial of the two russians will begin on September 9 in the district court of Krakow, Poland. Aleksey T. and Andrey G. are accused of participating in an international armed association and working for foreign intelligence.

The indictment, filed in June by the Malopolska Prosecutor's Office, concerns their participation in terrorist activities and recruitment of mercenaries in Poland. The prosecutor's office alleges that the defendants posted hundreds of recruitment stickers in Krakow and Warsaw, which facilitated the recruitment and organization of new members of the Wagner group.

They are also charged with conducting a hybrid war and propaganda activities aimed at destabilizing the political situation in Poland. The men were detained in August 2023 in Warsaw. They reportedly face up to 10 years in prison.

