U.S. First Lady Melania Trump facilitated the reunification of another child with their family after they were separated during the war between Ukraine and Russia, the Office of the U.S. First Lady reported on August 17, 2026, according to UNN.

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There is nothing more powerful than reuniting a mother with her child after a long period of time. My representative and I are focused on helping with the next reunification of people who have been separated from their loved ones because of the war between Ukraine and Russia — First Lady Melania Trump said.

The Office of the U.S. First Lady noted that the new reunification took place on Monday, August 17. The child had been separated from their family during the war.

"Emotions are overwhelming, I am very happy" - Ombudsman showed the return of four more Ukrainian children from occupation

Overall, Melania Trump's efforts have helped reunite 34 children with their families. The statement notes that this work has continued after the first lady wrote a "peace letter" to vladimir putin.

The Office of the U.S. First Lady emphasized that Melania Trump continues working to return children to their families, from whom they were separated because of the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Melania Trump helped return Ukrainian children home for the fifth time - White House