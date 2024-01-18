In the occupied Crimea, russians are using medical equipment and uniforms that they probably stole from the occupied territories of Ukraine. This is reported byGolos Kryma, UNN with reference to the publication "Golos Kryma".

Details

In particular, it was recorded that employees of the Republican Children's Hospital, located in Simferopol on Titova Street, arrive at calls in cars with Ukrainian license plates.

The photo clearly shows that the car has a license plate with the code "VT", so it is likely that these cars were stolen from the Kherson region.

In addition, the ambulance worker is wearing overalls with the inscription "Emergency medical care."

Recall

Recently, the russian occupation forces in Crimea have begun to intensify preparations for the defense of the peninsula. Ukrainian partisans emphasize that the Russians are afraid of a possible offensive by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.