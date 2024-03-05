Media: Russian ship "Sergei Kotov" hit is confirmed, it was a special operation of the DIU

Ukrainian servicemen hit the Russian Black Sea Fleet ship "Sergey Kotov" in occupied Crimea, Suspilne reports, UNN writes, citing a source.

Details

According to the source of Suspilne, it was a special operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The source has not yet specified information about the vessel's condition.

Recall

The night attack on the Russian patrol ship "Sergei Kotov" near Feodosia in the temporarily occupied Crimea was reported by Russian publics.