Media: Russian ship "Sergei Kotov" hit is confirmed, it was a special operation of the DIU

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16174 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 51363 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 40566 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 206457 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 186751 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175334 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220717 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249160 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154959 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371601 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 167314 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 59860 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 78685 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 41501 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 33655 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 13185 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 51365 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 206457 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 168177 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 186755 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10666 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19761 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20376 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 34279 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 42124 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Media: Russian ship "Sergei Kotov" hit is confirmed, it was a special operation of the DIU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26397 views

The Ukrainian military has reportedly conducted a special operation to destroy the Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov in occupied Crimea.

Media: Russian ship "Sergei Kotov" hit is confirmed, it was a special operation of the DIU

Ukrainian servicemen hit the Russian Black Sea Fleet ship "Sergey Kotov" in occupied Crimea, Suspilne reports, UNN writes, citing a source.

Details

According to the source of Suspilne, it was a special operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The source has not yet specified information about the vessel's condition.

Recall

The night attack on the Russian patrol ship "Sergei Kotov" near Feodosia in the temporarily occupied Crimea was reported by Russian publics.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Suspilne
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Feodosia
Crimea
Ukraine
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90