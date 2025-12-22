Measles outbreak recorded in Dnipro gymnasium: three children from one class fell ill

$42.250.09
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
02:00 PM • 9800 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 12231 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
01:06 PM • 14996 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
11:25 AM • 15875 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 17197 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 15947 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
10:33 AM • 12761 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM • 11958 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 8772 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
Popular news
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 25748 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 28052 views
"Epstein Files": US Prosecutor's Office promises to release all materials regarding TrumpDecember 22, 09:41 AM • 21266 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 19320 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'01:13 PM • 10428 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
02:35 PM • 9324 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 19714 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 57113 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 79149 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 113432 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideo02:33 PM • 2636 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 28430 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 26102 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 32288 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 33114 views
Measles outbreak recorded in Dnipro gymnasium: three children from one class fell ill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

A measles outbreak occurred in a Dnipro gymnasium, with three children from one class falling ill. In total, over 380 cases of infectious diseases, including ARVI and COVID-19, have been recorded in the region.

Measles outbreak recorded in Dnipro gymnasium: three children from one class fell ill

An outbreak of measles occurred in one of Dnipro's gymnasiums - three children from the same class fell ill. This was reported by Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, as reported by UNN.

An outbreak of measles has been registered in one of Dnipro's gymnasiums, with three children from the same class falling ill.

- Lukashuk reported.

Let's add

In addition, according to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, more than 380 cases of infectious diseases and suspected infectious diseases have been recorded, including 71 cases of acute intestinal infection, 2 suspected cases of acute viral hepatitis, and a suspected case of whooping cough.

In Ukraine, the number of measles cases has increased 20-fold in three months, two children have died15.05.25, 15:45 • 3000 views

The incidence of acute respiratory viral infections increased, with specialists recording 9.4 thousand cases, which is 4.2% more compared to last week. A total of 28 cases of COVID-19 were registered, Lukashuk added.

The number of flu and ARVI cases has increased in Kyiv: over 10,000 new cases in a week22.12.25, 16:44 • 1282 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyHealth
Dnipro