Measles outbreak recorded in Dnipro gymnasium: three children from one class fell ill

An outbreak of measles occurred in one of Dnipro's gymnasiums - three children from the same class fell ill. This was reported by Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, as reported by UNN.

In addition, according to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, more than 380 cases of infectious diseases and suspected infectious diseases have been recorded, including 71 cases of acute intestinal infection, 2 suspected cases of acute viral hepatitis, and a suspected case of whooping cough.

The incidence of acute respiratory viral infections increased, with specialists recording 9.4 thousand cases, which is 4.2% more compared to last week. A total of 28 cases of COVID-19 were registered, Lukashuk added.

