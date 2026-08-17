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Mbappé and Haaland at the top — the player ratings in EA Sports FC 27 have been revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3500 views

In the new EA Sports FC 27, only Mbappé and Haaland have a rating of 91. Salah has dropped out of the top 27, while Olise received the biggest upgrade.

Mbappé and Haaland at the top — the player ratings in EA Sports FC 27 have been revealed

EA Sports has officially revealed the ratings of the best footballers in the new installment of the popular football simulator  EA Sports FC 27. The highest ratings went to Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé and Manchester City forward Erling Haaland. UNN reports this, citing the developers. 

Details 

In the new installment, only two players received a rating of 91, whereas in the previous installment there were three such footballers: Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé and Manchester City forward Erling Haaland. 

Meanwhile, Alexia Putellas of the women's Barcelona team retained her lead in the women's rankings. 

It should be noted that Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, who became Ruslan Malinovskyi's teammate at Trabzonspor, had a rating of 91 in the previous installment, while in the upcoming installment he did not even make the top 27. 

The biggest upgrade (+4) in the new installment went to Bayern winger Michael Olise, whose rating will be 90. 

Two players who made notable gains in the women's rankings—Yui Hasegawa of Manchester City and Hannah Hampton of Chelsea—also improved their overall rating (OVR) by 3 points.

Those with a rating of 90 are: Rodri of Man City, PSG players Ousmane Dembélé and Vitinha (+1), Harry Kane Kane (+1) of Bayern, Barcelona players Pedri of Barcelona (+1) and Lamine Yamal (+1), as well as Real Madrid players Thibaut Courtois (+1) and Jude Bellingham. 

Next are the players with a rating of 89: Gabriel of Arsenal (+1), Gianluigi Donnarumma of Man City, Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United (+2), Lionel Messi, who received a +3 upgrade, three PSG players—Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (+2), Nuno Mendes (+3) and Willian Pacho (+3)—as well as Vinícius Júnior of Real Madrid. 

Rounding out the top 27 are players with a rating of 88: Jan Oblak of Atlético, Arsenal players Declan Rice (+2) and William Saliba (+2), Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool, who received a downgrade (-2), two PSG players—Achraf Hakimi (-1) and João Neves (+3)—as well as two Bayern players—Joshua Kimmich (-1) and Luis Díaz (+3). 

It should be noted that Cristiano Ronaldo, who had a rating of 85 in the previous installment, did not make the list of the game's highest-rated footballers.

Recall 

France national team and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé became the face of the new installment of the EA Sports FC 27 football simulator, which will be released in September. 

Electronic Arts showcased the release of the new EA Sports FC 27 installment, which featured new gameplay mechanics and new modes, and for the first time in several years announced the return of the Richmond football club along with the women's team led by the legendary Ted Lasso, as well as the return of Alex Hunter. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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