Mazepa case: court releases three suspects under nightly house arrest

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv released Serhiy Slyusarenko, co-founder of the Riviera Village cottage community, who is a suspect in the case of businessman Igor Mazepa regarding the seizure of land near the Kyiv hydroelectric power station, under nightly house arrest. This was reported by his partner Volodymyr Limakov, reports UNN.

Today (February 19 - ed.), the Pechersk court released my friend, my partner Serhiy Slyusarenko, under nightly house arrest - Limakov wrote on Facebook.

Also, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv replaced the preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative measure of restraint in the form of bail for Riviera Village secretary Alina Shilo and director Roman Yefimov (in the amount of UAH 49,997,552 and UAH 6,056,000) with house arrest at night.

This was reported by to by the law firm representing their interests.

Addendum

Kyiv's Pecherskyi District Court has extended the pre-trial investigation into businessman Ihor Mazepa, a suspect in the case of land seizure near the Kyiv hydroelectric power station, until August 28.

The owner of the investment company Concorde Capital, Ihor Mazepa , was detained while trying to travel abroad on suspicion of organizing a deal to alienate the land of critical infrastructure, the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant.