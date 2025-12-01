Mazda unveiled the new CX-5 with integrated Google services

Mazda has unveiled the all-new CX-5 as the first model to feature its next-generation electronic and electrical architecture, as well as an advanced human-machine interface with integrated Google services by default. This was reported by Automotive World, writes UNN.

Details

The redesigned crossover received the Mazda E/E Architecture+, which combines electronic control units, software layers, communication networks, and external servers, allowing for remote updates of car functions without visiting a service center, and also supports the operation of advanced driver assistance systems.

The new architecture is the foundation for Mazda's future software-defined vehicles and supports the reimagined cockpit design in the CX-5. The human-machine interface includes an integrated 12.9-inch or 15.6-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and an enlarged head-up display, while physical buttons for essential functions are retained to minimize driver distraction. Capacitive switches on the steering wheel integrate functions, including 360° view and Mi-Drive systems.

Google-embedded is available in all trim levels and starts with Google Assistant, later updating to Google Gemini. The system allows voice control of climate and navigation; Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support are also included. A premium Bose audio system with 12 speakers is available in selected versions.

Externally, the model evolves the Kodo design language, gaining updated proportions and a more confident look. The CX-5 is equipped with a 2.5-liter e-Skyactiv G gasoline engine with Mazda M Hybrid technology. The model will arrive at European dealerships in December 2025, with prices in Europe starting from approximately €32,560 based on the Polish market.

