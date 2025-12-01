Mazda unveiled the new CX-5 with integrated Google services

$42.190.00
48.890.02
ukenru
07:28 AM • 162 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
06:00 AM • 7292 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 28813 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 42157 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 37996 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 39534 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 37381 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 35972 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 42668 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 33761 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
"There is constructiveness, we will continue to work": Zelenskyy assessed Ukrainian-American negotiations in Florida
November 30, 09:48 PM
No deadlines for either side: Trump commented on negotiations for a "peace deal"
November 30, 10:55 PM
Polish President refused to meet with Orban: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reacted
November 30, 11:58 PM
Ukrainian soldiers thwarted Russians' attempt to raise the "tricolor" over a building in Vovchansk
02:12 AM
Talks in Florida: Issue of security guarantees for Kyiv remains unresolved - WSJ
02:45 AM
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
06:00 AM
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
November 29, 04:59 PM
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
November 28, 01:56 PM
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 97885 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job
November 28, 12:04 PM
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
November 28, 11:00 AM
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
November 29, 04:59 PM
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
November 28, 02:36 AM
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
November 27, 06:49 AM
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
November 25, 02:23 PM
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
November 25, 08:39 AM
Mazda unveiled the new CX-5 with integrated Google services

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Mazda has unveiled an updated CX-5 crossover featuring a next-generation electronic and electrical architecture and an enhanced interface. The car comes with integrated Google services and will arrive at European dealerships in December 2025.

Mazda unveiled the new CX-5 with integrated Google services

Mazda has unveiled the all-new CX-5 as the first model to feature its next-generation electronic and electrical architecture, as well as an advanced human-machine interface with integrated Google services by default. This was reported by Automotive World, writes UNN.

Details

The redesigned crossover received the Mazda E/E Architecture+, which combines electronic control units, software layers, communication networks, and external servers, allowing for remote updates of car functions without visiting a service center, and also supports the operation of advanced driver assistance systems.

The new architecture is the foundation for Mazda's future software-defined vehicles and supports the reimagined cockpit design in the CX-5. The human-machine interface includes an integrated 12.9-inch or 15.6-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and an enlarged head-up display, while physical buttons for essential functions are retained to minimize driver distraction. Capacitive switches on the steering wheel integrate functions, including 360° view and Mi-Drive systems.

Google-embedded is available in all trim levels and starts with Google Assistant, later updating to Google Gemini. The system allows voice control of climate and navigation; Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support are also included. A premium Bose audio system with 12 speakers is available in selected versions.

Externally, the model evolves the Kodo design language, gaining updated proportions and a more confident look. The CX-5 is equipped with a 2.5-liter e-Skyactiv G gasoline engine with Mazda M Hybrid technology. The model will arrive at European dealerships in December 2025, with prices in Europe starting from approximately €32,560 based on the Polish market.

Mercedes-Benz CLE to get an update: what changes are expected28.11.25, 13:03 • 2392 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldTechnologiesAuto
Technology
Brand
Europe
Google
Poland