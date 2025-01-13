Mayor: Private houses, dormitory and cars damaged during night attack by enemy UAVs in Brovary

Four private houses, a dormitory and cars were damaged as a result of the falling wreckage of downed "Shahed" aircraft during a night attack in Brovary. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, UNN reports.

"Information about the night attack by the "Shahed". As a result of the fall of debris after the attack, 4 private houses, a dormitory and 4 cars were not critically damaged in one of the districts of Brovary," reported Igor Sapozhko.

According to the mayor of Brovary, there were no casualties or injuries as a result of the falling debris, and no resettlement is required.

Sapozhko added that a commission is working at the scene to determine the extent of the damage.

