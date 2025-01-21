Mayor: one person sought medical help in Kharkiv due to Russian drone attack
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the attack by a Russian drone in Kharkiv, one person sought medical attention. The victim suffered an acute stress reaction.
In Kharkiv, one person sought medical help as a result of a Russian drone attack, the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
"At the moment, one person with an acute reaction to stress has turned to doctors," Terekhov wrote.
Addendum
In Kharkiv, garages, a car, and windows of a dormitory were damaged by enemy drone strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district.