Mayor of Modena reacts to planned exhibition on the "heyday" of Mariupol

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 85850 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110224 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139817 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137430 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176126 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171596 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282639 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178204 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167201 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148833 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106484 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 84791 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 36815 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 59191 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 44897 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 85873 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282640 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250259 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235378 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260694 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 44897 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 139821 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106660 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106654 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122766 views
Mayor of Modena reacts to planned exhibition on the "heyday" of Mariupol

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23930 views

The mayor of Modena rejects the pro-Russian narrative of a planned exhibition about Mariupol, claiming that the city does not support initiatives that distort the truth about the conflict in Ukraine.

Modena Mayor Gian Carlo Muzarelli reacted to an exhibition about the alleged "prosperity" of Mariupol under Russian occupation, which is planned to be held in the Italian city, saying that the municipality in no way supports initiatives that offer a pro-Russian interpretation of the war, UNN reports

I strongly reject any attempt to use the meeting announced for January 20 in a public hall on the outskirts of the city, rented for the occasion by a cultural association. The Municipality of Modena does not in any way support initiatives that offer a pro-Russian interpretation of the current conflict in Ukraine, which has arisen, I want to reiterate, with the invasion of Russia in 2022

- Muzarelli wrote on Facebook.

He stated that there is no patronage from the municipality and no form of support, let alone economic support, for this event.

There is no patronage from the municipality and no form of support, let alone economic support, for this event for which the association has signed a commitment, provided for by municipal regulations, to share the values enshrined in the Constitution and the Italian Republic and, in particular, the prohibition of professing and/or practicing fascist and racist ideologies and behaviors. A commitment that we hope will be fully respected

- said the mayor of Modena.

He  added that the municipality hosts  Ukrainian refugees and, together with many associations, helps with peace initiatives.

Addendum Addendum

The Russian cultural association Emilia-Romagna plans to hold a propaganda event in Modena on January 20, showing how Mariupol is allegedly undergoing a "rapid recovery process" after being occupied by Russia.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry instructed the Ukrainian Embassy in Rome to prepare an official statement on the planned exhibition  in Modena about the alleged "heyday" of Mariupol under Russian occupation.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarNews of the World

Contact us about advertising