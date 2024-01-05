Mayor of Modena reacts to planned exhibition on the "heyday" of Mariupol

Modena Mayor Gian Carlo Muzarelli reacted to an exhibition about the alleged "prosperity" of Mariupol under Russian occupation, which is planned to be held in the Italian city, saying that the municipality in no way supports initiatives that offer a pro-Russian interpretation of the war, UNN reports.

I strongly reject any attempt to use the meeting announced for January 20 in a public hall on the outskirts of the city, rented for the occasion by a cultural association. The Municipality of Modena does not in any way support initiatives that offer a pro-Russian interpretation of the current conflict in Ukraine, which has arisen, I want to reiterate, with the invasion of Russia in 2022 - Muzarelli wrote on Facebook.

He stated that there is no patronage from the municipality and no form of support, let alone economic support, for this event.

There is no patronage from the municipality and no form of support, let alone economic support, for this event for which the association has signed a commitment, provided for by municipal regulations, to share the values enshrined in the Constitution and the Italian Republic and, in particular, the prohibition of professing and/or practicing fascist and racist ideologies and behaviors. A commitment that we hope will be fully respected - said the mayor of Modena.

He added that the municipality hosts Ukrainian refugees and, together with many associations, helps with peace initiatives.

The Russian cultural association Emilia-Romagna plans to hold a propaganda event in Modena on January 20, showing how Mariupol is allegedly undergoing a "rapid recovery process" after being occupied by Russia.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry instructed the Ukrainian Embassy in Rome to prepare an official statement on the planned exhibition in Modena about the alleged "heyday" of Mariupol under Russian occupation.