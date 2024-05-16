Mayor: Mykolaiv is changing the structure of public utilities due to mobilization

Mykolaiv's utilities continue to operate at full capacity. Due to the mobilization, women and other persons unfit for military service had to be employed to ensure the stability of the work. This was announced by the head of Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim during a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports.

Utility services in Mykolaiv are being provided at 100%. Women and those who are not fit for service are trained through mobilization. We are changing the structure of utilities so that more people can work more. But even under these conditions, the amount of equipment is almost 100% operational - Kim said.

In Mykolaiv, about 30% of the infrastructure and housing destroyed during the war was restored, with infrastructure being rebuilt faster than housing.

