Kim: 30% In Mykolaiv restored, infrastructure ahead of housing
Kyiv • UNN
In Mykolaiv, about 30% of the infrastructure and housing destroyed during the war was rebuilt, with infrastructure being rebuilt faster than housing.
In Mykolaiv, about 30% of everything destroyed during the war has been restored. Infrastructure is being restored faster than housing. This was announced by the head of Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim during a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports.
"Reconstruction is ongoing, but because the focus is now more on weapons production, the topics have slowed down a bit, including because the assistance of Western partners is more focused on our defense. But speaking in general, we have about 30% of everything rebuilt and restored, but this is not proportional. More infrastructure restored and slightly less housing
As of April 29, more than 118,000 unemployed people have been engaged in community service as part of the Army of Recovery project .