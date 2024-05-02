Kim: 30% In Mykolaiv restored, infrastructure ahead of housing

In Mykolaiv, about 30% of everything destroyed during the war has been restored. Infrastructure is being restored faster than housing. This was announced by the head of Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim during a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports.

"Reconstruction is ongoing, but because the focus is now more on weapons production, the topics have slowed down a bit, including because the assistance of Western partners is more focused on our defense. But speaking in general, we have about 30% of everything rebuilt and restored, but this is not proportional. More infrastructure restored and slightly less housing - Kim said on the air.

Recall

As of April 29, more than 118,000 unemployed people have been engaged in community service as part of the Army of Recovery project .