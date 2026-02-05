Mayor in Prykarpattia detained for a bribe of almost a quarter of a million

$43.170.02
01:04 PM • 3268 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
10:18 AM • 14925 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 38079 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 21566 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 22383 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 19366 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 13264 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 13545 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 19643 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 30693 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 38080 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 57681 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 87693 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 87724 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 126310 views
Mayor in Prykarpattia detained for a bribe of almost a quarter of a million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2614 views

The mayor in Prykarpattia was caught red-handed receiving an illicit benefit. The official demanded over UAH 230,000 for facilitating the lease of three land plots and changing their intended use.

Mayor in Prykarpattia detained for a bribe of almost a quarter of a million

Law enforcement officers exposed and detained a mayor in Prykarpattia for receiving over UAH 230,000 in illicit benefits, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

On February 4, 2026, prosecutors of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with the SBU and the National Police, caught "red-handed" the mayor of one of the region's communities after he received another part of an illicit benefit.

- reported the prosecutor's office.

Details

According to the investigation, "the official demanded over UAH 230,000 from an entrepreneur for assistance in leasing three communal land plots, changing their intended purpose, and preparing the necessary documentation." The money, as stated, was transferred in several tranches.

It was established that he received the first part - 2,000 US dollars - in July 2025. After that, the city council made a decision to change the intended purpose of the land and prepare it for auction. After receiving the next 1,600 US dollars, the official ensured the lot was placed on the official website and organized the participation of fictitious auction participants to guarantee the victory of "his" entrepreneur, the prosecutor's office reported.

"After the businessman's victory, the mayor demanded another UAH 100,000, threatening to block the conclusion of the lease agreement. After these funds were received, the official initiated a decision to change the intended purpose of the plot, which allowed the placement of production and warehouse facilities there," the prosecutor's office said.

"The mayor was detained in his office while receiving the fourth tranche - for the final оформлення of documentation," the prosecutor's office reported.

The head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office signed a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a preventive measure is being resolved.

Bribe of $30 thousand demanded: mayor and secretary of city council in Dnipropetrovs'k region served with suspicion notice10.04.24, 15:23 • 18062 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Real estate
National Police of Ukraine
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine