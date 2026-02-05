Mayor in Prykarpattia detained for a bribe of almost a quarter of a million

Law enforcement officers exposed and detained a mayor in Prykarpattia for receiving over UAH 230,000 in illicit benefits, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

On February 4, 2026, prosecutors of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with the SBU and the National Police, caught "red-handed" the mayor of one of the region's communities after he received another part of an illicit benefit. - reported the prosecutor's office.

Details

According to the investigation, "the official demanded over UAH 230,000 from an entrepreneur for assistance in leasing three communal land plots, changing their intended purpose, and preparing the necessary documentation." The money, as stated, was transferred in several tranches.

It was established that he received the first part - 2,000 US dollars - in July 2025. After that, the city council made a decision to change the intended purpose of the land and prepare it for auction. After receiving the next 1,600 US dollars, the official ensured the lot was placed on the official website and organized the participation of fictitious auction participants to guarantee the victory of "his" entrepreneur, the prosecutor's office reported.

"After the businessman's victory, the mayor demanded another UAH 100,000, threatening to block the conclusion of the lease agreement. After these funds were received, the official initiated a decision to change the intended purpose of the plot, which allowed the placement of production and warehouse facilities there," the prosecutor's office said.

"The mayor was detained in his office while receiving the fourth tranche - for the final оформлення of documentation," the prosecutor's office reported.

The head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office signed a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a preventive measure is being resolved.

Bribe of $30 thousand demanded: mayor and secretary of city council in Dnipropetrovs'k region served with suspicion notice