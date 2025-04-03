May become inevitable: French Foreign Minister speaks about possible confrontation with Iran
Kyiv • UNN
Jean-Noël Barrot stated that world powers must conclude an agreement with Iran regarding its nuclear program, otherwise confrontation cannot be avoided. In October 2025, the UN sanctions expire.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has said that world powers must reach an agreement with Iran on its nuclear program, otherwise confrontation is inevitable. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.
Details
During a parliamentary hearing, the Foreign Minister said that in the event of a failure of negotiations with Iran on the nuclear program, military confrontation would seem almost inevitable. Therefore, active steps must be taken now, as the UN sanctions expire in October 2025. They are related to the 2015 agreement on Iran's nuclear program with world countries.
The West considers Iran's nuclear program a disguised attempt to develop nuclear weapons. Tehran has long denied this.
The window of opportunity is narrow. We only have a few months left until the end of the 2015 agreement
Addition
Against the background of the bombing of Yemen and the escalation of relations with Iran, the United States deployed additional aircraft in the Middle East.
In addition, the United States imposed new sanctions against a network of arms procurement for Iran. The restrictions apply to six companies and two citizens of Iran, the UAE and China: they all provided supplies for the production of drones.