May 17: Endangered Species Day, World Information Society Day

Today, on the third Friday of May, everyone who cares about the fate of the flora and fauna of our planet can join the Day of Endangered Species, UNN writes.

The event was launched in 2006 by the environmental organization Endangered Species Coalition.

The difficult climate situation on our planet and human activities that damage the environment have a negative impact on flora and fauna, and the number of its representatives is significantly decreasing. Species such as the great panda, snow leopard, western gorilla, sea angel, tarantula, white lion, deer beetle, etc. are endangered.

The purpose of today's event is to draw humanity's attention to the seriousness of the problem of animal and plant extinction.

According to some estimates, more than five thousand representatives of the flora and fauna on Earth are currently on the verge of extinction.

Today you can also join the celebration of World Information Society Day.

The event was launched in 2006 in honor of the fact that the International Telegraph Union was founded in Paris on May 17, 1865. At that time, the telegraph was the only way to transmit information quickly.

Today, there are many channels for the rapid transmission of information, and almost all of them are connected to the Internet, which is celebrating its birthday today.

It was on May 17, 1991 that a single World Wide Web standard was adopted.

May 17 is International Children's Helpline Day. It is an event that raises awareness of child helplines and their important role in protecting children's rights around the world.

Helplines for children are an opportunity to protect children's rights, prevent child abuse and promote the availability of protection mechanisms.

Pulmonologists - people in white coats who diagnose and treat diseases of the respiratory system - celebrate their professional holiday today.

Respiratory diseases are the most common in the world. These include pneumonia, bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and pleurisy. Without qualified diagnosis and treatment, these diseases significantly reduce the quality of life, affect performance, and can even lead to tragic consequences.

Even today, many countries around the world are holding events dedicated to the World Day Against Hypertension.

Hypertension is characterized by high blood pressure, and is the most common cardiovascular disease. About 1.5 billion people worldwide suffer from hypertension, and almost half of them are unaware that they have high blood pressure.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Apostle Andronicus, a preacher and theologian from the 70th century.

It is believed that while traveling the world, he converted many pagans to Christianity and built many churches.

Today Adrian, Andriy, Stepan, and Yulia celebrate their name days.