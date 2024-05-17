May 17: Endangered Species Day, World Information Society Day

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75353 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105946 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148874 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153037 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249601 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173932 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165213 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148296 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225486 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 45429 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40410 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 34452 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58800 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52881 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249601 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225486 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211645 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237407 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224246 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 75353 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52881 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58800 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112743 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113650 views
May 17: Endangered Species Day, World Information Society Day

May 17: Endangered Species Day, World Information Society Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 127103 views

Today, on the third Friday of May, everyone who cares about the fate of our planet's flora and fauna can join the World Endangered Species Day. Today, more than five thousand species of flora and fauna are on the verge of extinction.

Today, on the third Friday of May, everyone who cares about the fate of the flora and fauna of our planet can join the Day of Endangered Species, UNN writes.

The event was launched in 2006 by the environmental organization Endangered Species Coalition.

The difficult climate situation on our planet and human activities that damage the environment have a negative impact on flora and fauna, and the number of its representatives is significantly decreasing. Species such as the great panda, snow leopard, western gorilla, sea angel, tarantula, white lion, deer beetle, etc. are endangered.

The purpose of today's event is to draw humanity's attention to the seriousness of the problem of animal and plant extinction.

According to some estimates, more than five thousand representatives of the flora and fauna on Earth are currently on the verge of extinction.

Today you can also join the celebration of World Information Society Day.

The event was launched in 2006 in honor of the fact that the International Telegraph Union was founded in Paris on May 17, 1865. At that time, the telegraph was the only way to transmit information quickly.  

Today, there are many channels for the rapid transmission of information, and almost all of them are connected to the Internet, which is celebrating its birthday today.

It was on May 17, 1991 that a single World Wide Web standard was adopted.

May 17 is International Children's Helpline Day. It is an event that raises awareness of child helplines and their important role in protecting children's rights around the world.

Helplines for children are an opportunity to protect children's rights, prevent child abuse and promote the availability of protection mechanisms.

Pulmonologists - people in white coats who diagnose and treat diseases of the respiratory system - celebrate their professional holiday today.

Respiratory diseases are the most common in the world. These include pneumonia, bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and pleurisy. Without qualified diagnosis and treatment, these diseases significantly reduce the quality of life, affect performance, and can even lead to tragic consequences.

Even today, many countries around the world are holding events dedicated to the World Day Against Hypertension.

Hypertension is characterized by high blood pressure, and is  the most common cardiovascular disease. About 1.5 billion people worldwide suffer from hypertension, and almost half of them are unaware that they have high blood pressure.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Apostle Andronicus, a preacher and theologian from the 70th century.

It is believed that while traveling the world, he converted many pagans to Christianity and built many churches.

Today Adrian, Andriy, Stepan, and Yulia celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

parisParis

