May 15: International Family Day, World Climate Day

Today, May 15, everyone who appreciates family comfort and caring for loved ones can join the celebration of the International Family Day, UNN reports.

The event was launched by the United Nations in 1993, which had previously been declared the Year of the Family.

The family is the unit of society in which the personality of each person is formed and the tradition of generational continuity is preserved. In different countries or national communities, families can take different forms, reflecting the diversity of individual preferences and social conditions.

The family institution has come a long way from primitive society to the present day, and the dynamic development of society periodically makes adjustments to the perception of traditional family values by some people.

It is believed that, paying attention to work, children, household chores, hobbies, the Internet, and TV, spouses spend only four minutes alone a day.

Environmentalists and everyone who cares about the fate of our planet can join the World Climate Day today.

Climate protection is one of the global challenges facing humanity today. The main problems that lead to irreversible climate change on the planet include an increase in the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Today you can also join the celebration of Straw Hat Day.

It is believed that this event was initiated in the 20s of the last century in the United States, when straw hats became especially popular there for a while.

Straw hats have a history in Ukraine as well. They were made of wheat or rye straw or reeds, because these materials provide the best protection from the sun. These hats were worn mainly by men.

Today, women can join in on Nylon Stocking Day. It was on May 15, 1940, that stockings made of synthetic material, which had been presented at a trade fair in New York a year earlier, were first put on sale in the United States.

In just the first three days of the sale, the manufacturer sold more than four million pairs of nylon stockings.

Today, many countries are holding events dedicated to the International Huntington's Disease Awareness Day.

Huntington's disease is a fatal genetic disorder characterized by the progressive destruction of nerve cells in the brain. It combines the symptoms of disorders such as Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, and Alzheimer's disease, significantly affecting a person's physical, mental, and emotional abilities.

Every child of parents with Huntington's disease has a 50% chance of inheriting the disease, which can also manifest itself in a juvenile form if symptoms appear before the age of 20.

May 15 is also the International Day for the Awareness of Mucopolysaccharidosis.

Mucopolysaccharidosis refers to a group of inherited diseases that result from the absence or malfunction of enzymes needed to break down complex sugars called glycosaminoglycans. These sugars then accumulate in the body's cells, leading to a wide range of symptoms and health complications.

According to the church calendar, today is the day of remembrance of Pachomius the Great.

Despite the fact that Pachomius was born into a pagan family, he decided from a young age to devote his life to serving the Lord.

Pakhomii was a leader and theologian who built a monastery at his own expense.

Pakhom, Dmytro, and Anastasia celebrate their name days today.