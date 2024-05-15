May 15: International Family Day, World Climate Day

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75345 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105945 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148873 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153036 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249601 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173932 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165213 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148296 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225486 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 45429 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40410 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 34452 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58800 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52881 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249601 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225486 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211645 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237407 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224246 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 75366 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52900 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58820 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112743 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113650 views
Actual
May 15: International Family Day, World Climate Day

May 15: International Family Day, World Climate Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 143892 views

The family institution has come a long way from primitive society to the present day, and the dynamic development of society periodically makes adjustments to the perception of traditional family values by some people.

Today, May 15, everyone who appreciates family comfort and caring for loved ones can join the celebration of the International Family Day, UNN reports.

The event was launched by the United Nations in 1993, which had previously been declared the Year of the Family.

The family is the unit of society in which the personality of each person is formed and the tradition of generational continuity is preserved. In different countries or national communities, families can take different forms, reflecting the diversity of individual preferences and social conditions.

The family institution has come a long way from primitive society to the present day, and the dynamic development of society periodically makes adjustments to the perception of traditional family values by some people.

It is believed that, paying attention to work, children, household chores, hobbies, the Internet, and TV, spouses spend only four minutes alone a day.

Environmentalists and everyone who cares about the fate of our planet can join the World Climate Day today.

Climate protection is one of the global challenges facing humanity today. The main problems that lead to irreversible climate change on the planet include an increase in the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Today you can also join the celebration of Straw Hat Day.

It is believed that this event was initiated in the 20s of the last century in the United States, when straw hats became especially popular there for a while.

Straw hats have a history in Ukraine as well. They were made of wheat or rye straw or reeds, because these materials provide the best protection from the sun. These hats were worn mainly by men.

Today, women can join in on Nylon Stocking Day. It was on May 15, 1940, that stockings made of synthetic material, which had been presented at a trade fair in New York a year earlier, were first put on sale in the United States.

In just the first three days of the sale, the manufacturer sold more than four million pairs of nylon stockings.

Today, many countries are holding events dedicated to the International Huntington's Disease Awareness Day.

Huntington's disease is a fatal genetic disorder characterized by the progressive destruction of nerve cells in the brain. It combines the symptoms of disorders such as Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, and Alzheimer's disease, significantly affecting a person's physical, mental, and emotional abilities.

Every child of parents with Huntington's disease has a 50% chance of inheriting the disease, which can also manifest itself in a juvenile form if symptoms appear before the age of 20.

May 15 is also the International Day for the Awareness of Mucopolysaccharidosis.

Mucopolysaccharidosis refers to a group of inherited diseases that result from the absence or malfunction of enzymes needed to break down complex sugars called glycosaminoglycans. These sugars then accumulate in the body's cells, leading to a wide range of symptoms and health complications.

According to the church calendar, today is the day of remembrance of Pachomius the Great.

Despite the fact that Pachomius was born into a pagan family, he decided from a young age to devote his life to serving the Lord.

Pakhomii was a leader and theologian who built a monastery at his own expense.

Pakhom, Dmytro, and Anastasia celebrate their name days today.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
united-nationsUnited Nations
new-york-cityNew York City
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising