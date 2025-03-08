Maxar confirmed the suspension of Ukraine's access to satellite images
Kyiv • UNN
The company Maxar reported a temporary suspension of Ukraine's access to satellite images due to the GEGD program. The decision was made by the US government, which controls the provision of data through this program.
Maxar has contracts with the US government and dozens of allied and partner countries around the world for the provision of satellite imagery and other geospatial data. Each client independently decides how they use and share this data. One of these contracts is GEGD (Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery program), a US government program that provides access to commercial satellite imagery that has been designated and collected by the US government. The US government has temporarily suspended Ukrainian accounts in GEGD. We take our contractual obligations very seriously. There are no changes in how we support our other clients or in their programs or contracts.
