Maxar has stopped providing satellite images to Ukraine due to a US ban - Media
Kyiv • UNN
Maxar Technologies has disabled access to satellite images for Ukrainian users. The decision was made at the administrative request of the US government, which prohibited the provision of intelligence data to Ukraine.
The aerospace company Maxar Technologies has disabled access to its satellite images for Ukraine. This was reported by "Militarny" with reference to several users of the commercial service, writes UNN.
Details
"The official justification received by users from the Maxar administration was 'due to an administrative request'. In fact, the disconnection was a result of the U.S. government's ban on providing intelligence data to Ukraine.
That is, the administration of President Donald Trump, through the State Department, prohibited American companies and commercial services from providing satellite data for Ukraine
It is noted that this applies to both government users and private ones.
Recall
The U.S. has frozen the provision of intelligence data to Ukraine following the Trump administration's decision to suspend military aid. Three officials confirmed the freezing of intelligence channels between Washington and Kyiv.
Washington has prohibited the United Kingdom from sharing with Ukraine U.S. military intelligence data.
CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed the pause in supplying weapons and intelligence data to Ukraine.